Gauging Arizona's Concern Level Right Now

Times have now changed for the Arizona Wildcats over the last week. Arizona was the best team in the nation for many months. Now, that comes into question, after the Wildcats suffered their second straight loss over the weekend. The Wildcats have their first losing streak of the season, and it is going to be all eyes on them to see how this team bounces back from these losses. Arizona is still one of the best teams in the nation, but is it time to panic if you are head coach Tommy Lloyd?

"Losing here, though — making defensive mistakes, failing to grab key rebounds — might be a red flag, because it’s not something Arizona has done often. All season, the Wildcats have ranked among the country’s top defensive teams. All season, they have bullied opponents on the boards. Not this time," said Senior Writer Doug Haller of The Athletic.

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells out to players during the first half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona Looking to Fix Issues

“If you think you’re going to go through a season unscathed, you’ve never done this before ,” Tommy Lloyd said. “There’s no shame in losing to Texas Tech. We got to learn from it and understand we’re still a really good team. And keep building.”

For Arizona, it is going to be about fixing their mistake on the defensive side of the ball. Lloyd is right when you are talking about these losses for the Wildcats. Both came against top teams in the Nation. Lloyd also made it clear earlier this season that he did not expect his team to go undefeated this season. Arizona is in a tough Big 12 conference, which many would say is the best conference this season. It is not going to get easy, but Arizona is going to get better from these games.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I’m happy, and here’s why I’m happy,’’ Lloyd added after the game on Saturday. “I’m going to go to the hospital right now, and I’m going to see my granddaughter, who was just born at halftime. I’m going to go hang out with her and re-set like a normal person. We’re fine. I can’t wait to get this team back on the court and kick some ass.”

Arizona's next game comes against another good team in the Big 12, the BYU Cougars. This will be a rematch of the game that was won by one point earlier this season by Arizona. Huge game for Arizona and one they need to win badly.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

