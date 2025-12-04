Predicting Arizona's Bowl Placement Following Territorial Cup Victory
The Arizona Wildcats finished the regular season 9-3 with a defensive performance against Arizona State, toppling the Sun Devils 23-7 in Tempe.
Brent Brennan completed the overhaul of the program after finishing just 4-8 in 2024 in his first season. Now, as the Wildcats secure their recruiting class, they will also wait to find out where bowl season is taking them.
Arizona has a few locations and bowls in mind, but the program will have to wait until Selection Sunday on Dec. 7, after all conference championships have been decided and the College Football Playoff bracket is revealed.
With the regular season in the books, we took a look at the national landscape of bowl projections and where the Wildcats stack up against the rest of the country.
National Bowl Projections
- CBS Sports: LA Bowl | Arizona vs. San Diego State (Dec. 13)
- College Football News: Holiday Bowl | Arizona vs. SMU (Jan. 2)
- ESPN No. 1: Holiday Bowl | Arizona vs. Pittsburgh (Jan. 2)
- ESPN No. 2: Holiday Bowl | Arizona vs. SMU (Jan. 2)
- Sports Illustrated: Las Vegas Bowl | Arizona vs. Illinois (Dec. 31)
- USA Today: Las Vegas Bowl | Arizona vs. Nebraska (Dec. 31)
Bowl Prediction
Holiday Bowl | Arizona vs. SMU (Jan. 2)
Arizona seems to be a shoo-in for the Holiday Bowl as the fourth-best record among former Pac-12 teams with a 9-3 record. The Holiday Bowl is one of the bowl games that still has a Pac-12 legacy tie-in, which makes this a logical fit.
The Wildcats outperformed expectations this season, primarily because of one of the nation's best pass defenses and a gunslinger at quarterback in Noah Fifita. Arizona could realistically compete with some of the best in the country, riding a five-game winning streak into bowl season.
SMU could land in this spot after being upset by Cal to end the regular season and missing out on the ACC Championship game. The Mustangs were in the College Football Playoff a season ago and are still led by dual-threat quarterback Kevin Jennings.
The Mustangs have a signature win over Miami, which might end up keeping the Hurricanes out of the playoff picture. SMU and Arizona have one common opponent this season, and that is Baylor. Both teams hosted the Bears.
Arizona handled Baylor, shutting out the Bears in the second half of a 41-17 victory two weeks ago. SMU played the Bears back in Week 2, when Baylor rallied for 27 points in the second half and overtime, falling 48-45.
This would be an interesting matchup between two explosive passing offenses and defenses that are strong in at least one area. The Wildcats are dominant against aerial attacks, while the Mustangs have a top-four run defense in the ACC. As far as bowl games, this would be an excellent landing spot for Arizona after a resurgent season.
