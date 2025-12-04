Predicting Arizona's Bowl Placement Following Territorial Cup Victory

The Arizona Wildcats finished the regular season 9-3 with a defensive performance against Arizona State, toppling the Sun Devils 23-7 in Tempe.

Brent Brennan completed the overhaul of the program after finishing just 4-8 in 2024 in his first season. Now, as the Wildcats secure their recruiting class, they will also wait to find out where bowl season is taking them.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan celebrates during a game against Arizona State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona has a few locations and bowls in mind, but the program will have to wait until Selection Sunday on Dec. 7, after all conference championships have been decided and the College Football Playoff bracket is revealed.

With the regular season in the books, we took a look at the national landscape of bowl projections and where the Wildcats stack up against the rest of the country.

National Bowl Projections

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

CBS Sports: LA Bowl | Arizona vs. San Diego State (Dec. 13)

College Football News: Holiday Bowl | Arizona vs. SMU (Jan. 2)

ESPN No. 1: Holiday Bowl | Arizona vs. Pittsburgh (Jan. 2)

ESPN No. 2: Holiday Bowl | Arizona vs. SMU (Jan. 2)

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Javin Whatley (6) celebrates a first down catch against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sports Illustrated: Las Vegas Bowl | Arizona vs. Illinois (Dec. 31)

USA Today: Las Vegas Bowl | Arizona vs. Nebraska (Dec. 31)

Bowl Prediction

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Holiday Bowl | Arizona vs. SMU (Jan. 2)

Arizona seems to be a shoo-in for the Holiday Bowl as the fourth-best record among former Pac-12 teams with a 9-3 record. The Holiday Bowl is one of the bowl games that still has a Pac-12 legacy tie-in, which makes this a logical fit.

The Wildcats outperformed expectations this season, primarily because of one of the nation's best pass defenses and a gunslinger at quarterback in Noah Fifita. Arizona could realistically compete with some of the best in the country, riding a five-game winning streak into bowl season.

SMU could land in this spot after being upset by Cal to end the regular season and missing out on the ACC Championship game. The Mustangs were in the College Football Playoff a season ago and are still led by dual-threat quarterback Kevin Jennings.

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) reacts after making a catch against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Mustangs have a signature win over Miami, which might end up keeping the Hurricanes out of the playoff picture. SMU and Arizona have one common opponent this season, and that is Baylor. Both teams hosted the Bears.

Arizona handled Baylor, shutting out the Bears in the second half of a 41-17 victory two weeks ago. SMU played the Bears back in Week 2, when Baylor rallied for 27 points in the second half and overtime, falling 48-45.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates a missed field goal by the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This would be an interesting matchup between two explosive passing offenses and defenses that are strong in at least one area. The Wildcats are dominant against aerial attacks , while the Mustangs have a top-four run defense in the ACC. As far as bowl games, this would be an excellent landing spot for Arizona after a resurgent season.

Please be sure to share your thoughts with us on our bowl prediction and where we have the Wildcats going. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.