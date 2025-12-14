Reviewing Ismail Mahdi’s Standout Season for Wildcats

Ismail Mahdi: 2025 Season — Arizona Wildcats Running Back

A transfer from Texas State, Mahdi brought a well-established track record of production when he joined the Wildcats, and he has continued to deliver strong performance at the Power Five level. He stands 5’9” and 188 lbs and has been used as a power running back in a balanced offense for the Wildcats this season.

Statistical Overview (2025)

Through the 2025 regular season, Mahdi has cemented his role as the Wildcats’ leading rusher and a key all-purpose threat. According to season statistics, according to ESPN.com, he has recorded:

123 rushing attempts

791 rushing yards

4 rushing touchdowns

6.4 yards per carry average

In addition to his rushing work, he has also contributed in the passing game with 13 receptions for 96 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown making him a valuable multi tool team member.

Mahdi’s per-carry average (6.4 ypc) highlights his efficiency within the Wildcats’ offense, especially for a lead back playing against Big 12 competition. His ability to consistently gain good yardage has helped Arizona balance its offensive attack and stay competitive in conference play.

Breakout Performances

One of Mahdi’s most memorable outings this season came early in conference play against Kansas State. In that game, he exploded for 189 rushing yards on just 22 carries, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt, and added 32 receiving yards for a total of 221 all-purpose yards.

Although he didn’t score a touchdown in that matchup, he was recognized as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his dominant effort.

That performance was significant not only for his personal statistics but also for its context. Mahdi’s yardage was the most by an Arizona running back against a Power 4 opponent this season, and it was one of the most productive rushing outings in the Wildcats’ program in recent years.

Role and Impact

Mahdi’s value to Arizona goes beyond just raw numbers. As a senior and transfer player, he has provided leadership and a physical presence on the ground.

His ability to break tackles, make defenders miss, and convert short runs into consistent gains keeps drives alive and opens up opportunities for Arizona’s passing game. His receiving ability adds another dimension to the offense, making him a versatile threat out of the backfield.

With Arizona competing in the Big 12, Mahdi’s production has been a key part of their offensive performance. His combination of efficiency, big-play ability, and hard-nosed running has made him one of the most reliable players on the roster this season.

