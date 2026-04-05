Social Media Reacts to Arizona’s Final Four Matchup with Michigan

The Arizona Wildcats entered their Final Four matchup with Michigan just two wins away from their second national championship in program history.

They faced their biggest test yet in the form of Michigan, another 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. There’s a large sense around college basketball that the winner of this game will go on to win the national title on Monday.

After knocking off Purdue in the Elite Eight, the Wildcats looked to beat another excellent team in the Wolverines with a trip to the national championship on the line.

In one of the most hyped up matchups of the year, and on the biggest stage possible, social media was ablaze during the Final Four matchup between the two powerhouses.

Social media’s thoughts

“Arizona is a mess offensively”

Arizona is a mess offensively — Josiah (@Josiah_Caswell) April 5, 2026

“Just a nightmare start for Arizona

Absolute nightmare”

Just a nightmare start for Arizona



Absolute nightmare — RozierHater (@RozierHater) April 5, 2026

“Well dang Arizona .. at least show up for the game good grief”

Well dang Arizona .. at least show up for the game good grief — Bama GAL 2:20✝️🤙🏼🐘🏆🇺🇸 (@labor4christ) April 5, 2026

“Elliot Cadeau has taken six shots. Arizona five.

Jaden Bradley makes a jumper, and the Wildcats have finally made their first field goal of the evening.

10-3 Michigan.”

Elliot Cadeau has taken six shots. Arizona five.



Jaden Bradley makes a jumper, and the Wildcats have finally made their first field goal of the evening.



10-3 Michigan. — Nick Lorensen (@nlorensensports) April 5, 2026

“Arizona starts 0-4 from the field as Jaden Bradley finally makes a shot.

10-3 at the media timeout.”

Arizona starts 0-4 from the field as Jaden Bradley finally makes a shot.



10-3 at the media timeout. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) April 5, 2026

“Arizona looks terrified. This is bizarre.”

Arizona looks terrified. This is bizarre. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) April 5, 2026

“Arizona is absolutely shook right now. Michigan leads 17-6 and Tommy has to call timeout.”

Arizona is absolutely shook right now. Michigan leads 17-6 and Tommy has to call timeout. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) April 5, 2026

“Tobe shooting a 3?? What is Arizona doing?”

Tobe shooting a 3?? What is Arizona doing? — Brianna Lemburg (@brilemburg) April 5, 2026

“Arizona is just pressing so hard. Tobe Awaka taking a 3, Bradley and Burries just dropping their head and trying to get something rolling. A credit to Michigan’s defense for making an elite Arizona offense play in the half court and making them score on an elite half court D”

Arizona is just pressing so hard. Tobe Awaka taking a 3, Bradley and Burries just dropping their head and trying to get something rolling. A credit to Michigan’s defense for making an elite Arizona offense play in the half court and making them score on an elite half court D — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) April 5, 2026

“And Krivas wins it. Arizona is getting momentum. Man.. hopefully Yaxel’s healthy. They need him”

And Krivas wins it. Arizona is getting momentum. Man.. hopefully Yaxel’s healthy. They need him — Pels_Saints_Fan (@NOLAPels_Saints) April 5, 2026

Seven-point game. Just stay in the fight. pic.twitter.com/WiPdQGCW4x — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

“Arizona had so much momentum and its all gone now”

Arizona had so much momentum and its all gone now — RozierHater (@RozierHater) April 5, 2026

“Michigan up 16 at the break and has won the battle in the paint on both ends of the court. Arizona shooting just 36% on twos.

Aday Mara leading the way with 15 points and five boards, but 7 Wolverines scored at least 5 points.”

Michigan up 16 at the break and has won the battle in the paint on both ends of the court. Arizona shooting just 36% on twos.



Aday Mara leading the way with 15 points and five boards, but 7 Wolverines scored at least 5 points. pic.twitter.com/vljJz4DT46 — Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) April 5, 2026

“Just an absolutely disastrous performance from Arizona. Open layups, open 3s, doesn’t matter.”

Just an absolutely disastrous performance from Arizona. Open layups, open 3s, doesn’t matter. — Austin Keeney (@AustinKeeney_) April 5, 2026

“Lendeborg not being able to move and having as many 3s as Arizona as a team feels like it really says it all.”

Lendeborg not being able to move and having as many 3s as Arizona as a team feels like it really says it all. — Ben Breiner (@ben_breiner) April 5, 2026

“Arizona just waited until the final four to choke this year”

Arizona just waited until the final four to choke this year — MIMZ (@the1stmimzee) April 5, 2026

“I think most Arizona fans will be super upset for a day or two and then realize how fun and great this season was. If not, that's a them problem.”

I think most Arizona fans will be super upset for a day or two and then realize how fun and great this season was. If not, that's a them problem. https://t.co/wlnpLzggtN — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) April 5, 2026

“Arizona should have to walk back to Arizona”

Arizona should have to walk back to Arizona — MarchMadnessMike (@Macattack1189) April 5, 2026

“Everyone said this would be the “real” national championship and I’m still confused on why anyone thought this Arizona team could compete with Michigan..”

Everyone said this would be the “real” national championship and I’m still confused on why anyone thought this Arizona team could compete with Michigan.. — Sharp (@sharpcutco) April 5, 2026

“Arizona hasn’t trailed by double digits in a second half all season.

It had just two double-digit deficits on the entire year before today… and one came on opening night against Florida.

Astonishing what Michigan doing to them right now.”

Arizona hasn’t trailed by double digits in a second half all season.



It had just two double-digit deficits on the entire year before today… and one came on opening night against Florida.



Astonishing what Michigan doing to them right now. — Kevin Sweeney (@CBB_Central) April 5, 2026

“Michigan leads 74-47 over Arizona.

7 Nation Army is blaring.

It’s a Wolverine vibe here in Indy.”

Michigan leads 74-47 over Arizona.



7 Nation Army is blaring.



It’s a Wolverine vibe here in Indy. pic.twitter.com/wJIRdbCUde — Robbie Lastella (@RLastellaReport) April 5, 2026

“For the record. These 2 teams are way closer in skills, stats, numbers, records, etc.

But…Michigan showed up with their A game, and Arizona didn’t.

Plain and simple.

Michigan is not 25+ pts better than Arizona this year but they are this day.

Michigan by 100 on Monday.”