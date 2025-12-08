SI

College Basketball AP Top 25: Iowa State Climbs Into Top Four After Upset Win Over Purdue

A look at college basketball’s latest rankings heading into Week 6.

Mike Kadlick

Iowa State earned a No. 4 ranking in college basketball's latest AP poll.
Iowa State earned a No. 4 ranking in college basketball's latest AP poll. / Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Another week's slate of college basketball has come and gone across the NCAA, with a new No. 1 now gracing the top of the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Said change is due, of course, to former No. 1 Purdue's upset loss to Iowa State on Saturday—one that in turn jolted the Cyclones into the top four.

Elsewhere across college hoops, Gonzaga beat Kentucky by 35(!) points (and caused former Wildcats star DeMarcus Cousins to tweet that the team has no heart), Michigan continued to prove that they're contenders with a Big Ten win over Rutgers, and Doug Gottlieb threw a chair.

And with that, here’s a look at the latest AP Top 25 rankings as we head into Week 6 in college basketball:

AP Top 25 Rankings, Week 6

Rank

Team

Change From Last Week

1.

Arizona Wildcats

+1

2.

Michigan Wolverines

+1

3.

Duke Blue Devils

+1

4.

Iowa State Cyclones

+6

5.

UConn Huskies

None

6.

Purdue Boilermakers

-5

7.

Houston Cougars

+1

8.

Gonzaga Bulldogs

+3

9.

Michigan State Spartans

-1

10.

BYU Cougars

-1

11.

Louisville Cardinals

-5

12.

Alabama Crimson Tide

None

13.

Illinois Fighting Illini

+1

14.

North Carolina Tar Heels

+2

15.

Vanderbilt Commodores

+2

16.

Texas Tech Red Raiders

+3

17.

Arkansas Razorbacks

+8

18.

Florida Gators

-3

19.

Kansas Jayhawks

+2

20.

Tennessee Volunteers

-7

21.

Auburn Tigers

-1

22.

St. John’s Red Storm

+1

23.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

New to Top 25

24.

Virginia Cavaliers

New to Top 25

25.

UCLA Bruins

New to Top 25

Others receiving votes: Iowa 60, Oklahoma St. 54, Southern Cal 50, Georgia 49, Saint Mary's 38, Seton Hall 31, Kentucky 29, Wisconsin 24, Indiana 18, Clemson 14, LSU 14, Villanova 9, California 6, Notre Dame 4, Miami 4, SMU 3, TCU 2, Arizona St 2, Miami (Ohio) 2, St. Bonaventure 1.

