South Dakota State Players Arizona Must Contain

As No. 1 Arizona men’s basketball prepares for its upcoming non-conference matchup against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits, the Wildcats must scout a team that has looked competitive in the early portion of the 2025-26 season. South Dakota State is currently 7-7 overall and features a balanced offensive core with several multi-threat contributors who can influence the game in scoring, rebounding, and facilitation in a game.

1. Jaden Jackson – Lead Scorer & All-Around Threat

UW-Milwaukee guard Josh Dixon (2) is guarded by South Dakota State guard Jaden Jackson (14) during the first half of their game Friday, December 19, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The primary player Arizona needs to focus on is Guard Jaden Jackson, the Jackrabbits’ leading scorer and offensive catalyst. Jackson is averaging 12.8 points per game while playing over 30 minutes a night, showing his importance to South Dakota State’s offense.

Beyond scoring, he contributes 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making him a versatile weapon on both ends of the court. Jackson also leads the team in steals (about 1.4 per game), underlining his defensive engagement. His ability to score at multiple levels, including from mid-range and in transition, will require disciplined, physical defense from Arizona’s guards.

2. Damon Wilkinson – Interior Presence & Rebounding Force

South Dakota State center Damon Wilkinson, left, and Oregon forward Dezdrick Lindsay leap for the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Nov. 12, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Inside, center Damon Wilkinson gives South Dakota State a strong front-court presence. Wilkinson averages about 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, combining efficient scoring around the rim with solid board work. He’s also a physical defender with blocking instincts.

Wilkinson’s impact is more than just traditional post play; his rebounding and ability to finish close to the basket can provide South Dakota State with extra possessions, which is something Arizona must limit by contesting shots and boxing out consistently.

3. Joe Sayler – Secondary Scoring & Defensive Effort

South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Joe Sayler (3) shoots the ball on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at First Bank and Trust Arena in Brookings, S.D. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another key contributor is Joe Sayler, who averages roughly 11.4 points per game and plays nearly 29 minutes per contest. Sayler is a capable shooter who can score in bunches and can attack closeouts with efficiency. He also chips in on the defensive end and brings experience as a playmaker. Against Arizona, Sayler’s ability to hit catch-and-shoot opportunities or create his own shot could stretch the Wildcats’ defense and force rotations.

4. Kalen Garry – Resilient Playmaker

South Dakota State Jackrabbits guard Kalen Garry (10) moves the ball on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at First Bank and Trust Arena in Brookings, S.D. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guard Kalen Garry is another player Arizona must be aware of: he averages 10.4 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds and about 2.8 assists per contest.

Garry’s all-around stat line reflects a guard who not only contributes scoring but also helps facilitate the offense and crash the boards, which is a trait not all perimeter players possess. His rebounding from the guard spot and ability to find teammates can ignite South Dakota State’s transition game.

