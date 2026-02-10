Arizona Standing Out to Top 2028 Quarterback

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff have spent the past month extending offers to several top prospects in the 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes. As the offseason continues, the Wildcats are now making progress with some of their top targets.

One of those targets is a three-star quarterback in the 2028 class from Texas, and one recruiting analyst recently reported that the Wildcats are among the teams standing out in his recruitment to date.

Wildcats Making Progress with 3-Star 2028 Quarterback

Last week, Arizona on SI reported that the Wildcats had offered Tristin Gaines, a three-star quarterback from Waller High School in Waller, Texas.

Although the Wildcats haven’t been pursuing Gaines for long, they have quickly emerged as a contender in his recruitment. According to Rivals’ Adam Gorney, Arizona is one of six schools that stand out most to the three-star quarterback, along with Baylor, Houston, TCU, Tennessee, and Texas.

“January was big for the 2028 three-star quarterback from Waller, Texas as tons of programs stopped by to see him with Houston, Baylor, TCU, Tennessee, Texas Tech and Arizona standing out most,” Gorney reported.

Gaines is a talented quarterback prospect coming off an impressive sophomore season at Waller, where, according to his X, he threw for 2,016 yards and 222 touchdowns and added 542 yards and nine scores on the ground.

He’s cemented himself as one of the top signal-callers in the 2028 class, with Rivals’ industry rankings listing him as the No. 142 overall player in the country, the No. 10 quarterback, and the No. 15 prospect from Texas.

While he’s currently listed as a three-star prospect, his rating will most likely rise to four stars as the rest of the 2028 class continues to be evaluated.

It’s early in Gaines’s process, and his recruitment will likely change a lot over the next several months. Still, based on Goreny’s report, it appears the Wildcats have made a strong early impression on him and are well-positioned to compete for his commitment.

Landing a talented quarterback in the 2028 cycle will be crucial for Arizona, and Brennan and his staff have been making significant progress with some of the top signal-callers in the country over the past month.

If the Wildcats can continue to strengthen their relationship and improve their standing with Gaines throughout his recruitment, Arizona has a real chance to land one of the top quarterbacks in the 2028 class.

