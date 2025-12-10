Three Tide Players Arizona Must Watch in Upcoming Game

Labaron Philon Jr. — Go-to Scorer & Ball-Handler

Dec 7, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) looks to pass between UTSA guard Austin Nunez (2) and UTSA guard Jamir Simpson (7) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Philon Jr. leads Alabama this season in scoring, averaging 21.4 points per game, which ranks him seventh in the country in this category to this point. He also contributes as a playmaker, averaging 5.4 assists per game, and leads the team in steals, with about 1.4 steals per game.

Philon has acted as the engine of Alabama’s offense, creating his own shots, facilitating, and pushing tempo. Arizona will need to guard him tightly, deny driving lanes, and make him earn every bucket.

Because Philon can score in a variety of ways, pull-ups, drives, through contact, or from distance, his presence alone forces defenses to stay honest. If he gets free rein, he can wreck matchups and set up open looks for teammates.

Aden Holloway — Sharpshooter & Perimeter Threat

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide guard Aden Holloway (2) drives the ball past UNLV Rebels guard Issac Williamson (12) in the first half in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

On the season, Holloway averages 18.2 points per game on 47.5 percent field goal shooting. On top of the efficient scoring, he also averages 4.3 assists per game, making him a multi-skilled threat on an already dangerous Alabama offense.

Holloway is known for his three-point shooting and scoring off the catch or dribble. In recent games, he’s been a serious perimeter threat for Alabama.

As a member of the starting rotation, his ability to shoot from range helps spread the floor, forcing defenses to guard him tightly and opening driving lanes for Philon and others.

If Holloway gets good looks from deep, he can swing momentum quickly. Against a team like Arizona, disciplined close-outs and help defense rotations will be critical to prevent him from catching fire.

Amari Allen — Forward Mix of Size, Rebounding & Versatility

Dec 7, 2025; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama forward Amari Allen (5) goes to the basket against UTSA guard Austin Nunez (2) at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to ESPN.com, Allen leads Alabama in rebounding, averaging around 7.7 rebounds per game (RPG) so far in 2025–26. He also averages 10.9 points per game.

His presence gives Alabama some front-court stability: he can crash the boards, guard multiple positions (wing or inside), and chip in on defense if switches or help are needed. A solid defender with decent scoring instinct adds yet another layer for the Wildcats to prepare for in the upcoming matchup.

For Arizona, Allen represents a physical challenge. If Bama brings him off the bench or starts him, he could disrupt rebounding battles and second-chance opportunities, and make Arizona work for every offensive possession.

Frontcourt Depth & Supporting Cast — A Balanced Attack

Dec 7, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide forward Amari Allen (5), Alabama Crimson Tide guard Jalil Bethea (1) and Alabama Crimson Tide guard Houston Mallette (95) grab the rebound during the first half against the UTSA Roadrunners at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

While Philon, Holloway, and Allen are the headliners, Alabama’s depth and shooting-oriented roster make them dangerous. According to previews, this is “the best shooting team” under their current coach.

If Arizona focuses too heavily on stopping Philon and Holloway, others like Allen or less-heralded cutters/shooters may step up. Balanced scoring and multiple threats make Alabama harder to defend, but these players will have to be limited in order to have their best chance at victory.

