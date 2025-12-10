College Football Playoff Odds: Ohio State Favored Over Indiana, Georgia to Win National Title
The College Football Playoff is just over a week away from starting, as the Alabama Crimson Tide will kick things off on Friday against the Oklahoma Sooners.
Oddsmakers have released odds for each team in the playoff to win the National Championship, and there are five teams with shorter than 10/1 odds to complete the feat, including three squads from the Big Ten.
A pair of Group of Five teams made this year’s playoff, but they are the two last teams in the odds (James Madison is +70000 and Tulane is +75000) to win it all.
Ohio State, which lost in the Big Ten title game to Indiana, enters the playoff as the favorite, but it may have to face an absolute gauntlet to make the CFB Playoff Final.
Here’s a look at the odds for every team ahead of the first round next week.
2025 National Championship Odds
- Ohio State: +220
- Indiana: +290
- Georgia: +550
- Oregon: +750
- Texas Tech: +900
- Texas A&M: +1700
- Alabama: +2200
- Miami (Florida): +2200
- Ole Miss: +2200
- Oklahoma: +4000
- James Madison: +70000
- Tulane: +75000
Ohio State Favored to Win the National Championship
Even though Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes came up short in the Big Ten title game against Indiana, oddsmakers still have them as the favorite to win the National Championship.
Ohio State was the No. 1 team in the rankings basically all season long, so it’s not surprising that oddsmakers still view them as the top team. The draw for the Buckeyes will be interesting, especially since they could end up facing Georgia (third in the odds) in the semifinals.
Sayin is in the mix to win the Heisman this season, although he cooled off a bit towards the end of the campaign.
Indiana Undervalued in National Championship Odds?
The Hoosiers have yet to lose a game in the 2025 season, and they’re coming off a Big Ten title win over Ohio State.
Heisman favorite Fernandon Mendoza leads an elite offense, and the Hoosiers have quality wins over Oregon, Ohio State and Illinois this season. As the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff, Indiana may have some value, especially since it’s proven it can beat and slow down the Ohio State offense this season.
Georgia Third in National Title Odds After SEC Championship Win
The Georgia Bulldogs are gaining some steam in the odds to win the National Championship after they beat Alabama in the SEC title game.
Georgia lost to Alabama earlier in the season, but it has knocked off ranked teams such as Tennessee, Ole Miss (who is in the playoff), Texas and Georgia Tech. The Bulldogs dominated in the SEC title game, and they are viewed as the biggest threat to a Big Ten team winning it all based on the latest odds.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
