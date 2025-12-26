Three Colorado Women’s Basketball Players to Watch Against Arizona

With the Buffaloes currently showing promising form in early Big 12 play, these players’ scoring, rebounding, and leadership will be key in navigating a tough Arizona defense.

1. Logyn Greer — Leading Scorer and Offensive Engine

At the forefront of Colorado’s offense is Logyn Greer, the Buffaloes’ most consistent scoring threat. Through the early portion of the 2025-26 season, Greer is averaging around 11.0 points per game, making her the team’s top scorer. She’s also averaging approximately 5.6 rebounds per game, showing that her impact stretches beyond scoring into the glass.

Mar 7, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith (10) shoots the ball while defended by Colorado Buffaloes center JoJo Nworie (4) during the third quarter at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Greer’s ability to put points on the board efficiently, often using mid-range shots and aggressive drives gives Colorado a reliable offensive option when the team needs buckets in clutch moments. In a matchup where Arizona’s defense will look to disrupt rhythm scoring and passing lanes, Greer’s poise and scoring versatility will be essential to keep the Buffaloes competitive.

2. Anaëlle Dutat — Double-Double Threat

Another Colorado player Arizona must account for is Anaëlle Dutat, who has been one of the Buffaloes’ most impactful two-way players. Dutat consistently contributes on both ends of the floor, particularly in the rebounding department. She’s averaging about 9.8 points per game, nearly averaging a double-double when paired with her rebounding output of 8.2 per game.

Louisville’s Laura Ziegler scores against Colorado’s Anaëlle Dutat Wednesday night at KFC Yum! Center. November 12, 2025 | Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dutat’s physicality and strength around the basket help Colorado secure extra possessions and limit second-chance opportunities for opponents. Against Arizona, a team that thrives on fast breaks and quick transition offense, Dutat’s ability to clean the glass will be crucial in controlling the pace and keeping Colorado within striking distance. Her presence in the post also offers Colorado a scoring option inside, balancing out perimeter threats.

3. Zyanna Walker — Playmaking and Defensive Catalyst

Rounding out Colorado’s key trio is guard Zyanna Walker, whose role as a facilitator and defensive presence makes her indispensable. Walker leads the team in assists (around 3.1 per game) as well as 9,.8 points per game, showcasing her ability to create scoring opportunities for teammates. She’s also averaging 2.4 steals per game, illustrating her knack for disrupting opposing offenses and generating transition chances for Colorado.

Mar 29, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Zyanna Walker (1) rebounds against the USC Trojans during the second half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game against the Kansas State Wildcats at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Walker’s court vision and defensive intensity provide the Buffaloes with a dynamic edge. Against a balanced Arizona lineup, her ability to read plays and instigate offense will help Colorado stay competitive, especially if the game becomes a back-and-forth battle. Her defensive pressure can also spark Colorado runs by forcing turnovers and energizing the Buffaloes on that end.

