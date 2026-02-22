How Dell’Orso has Carried Wildcats Through Gauntlet

Arizona Wildcats sharpshooter Anthony Dell’Orso has really found his groove of late, and it couldn’t be happening at a better time.

Dell’Orso has largely struggled in adapting to his new role off the bench in his second season with the team. His scoring has jumped slightly from 7.2 points per game last season, to 8.5 this season. However, his efficiency has taken a nosedive. After shooting 45 percent from the floor, and 41 percent from three-point range as a starter last season, Dell’Orso is shooting just 39 percent from the floor, and 31 percent from beyond the arc off the bench this season.

Feb 7, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) celebrates a three pointer he made during the second half of the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Dell’Orso’s turnaround

Despite his struggles this season, Dell’Orso has found his groove at the right time. With Koa Peat out over the last two games, Dell’Orso has stepped up big time, delivering 22 points on 4-8 shooting from three against BYU, and scoring 22 points again on 2-5 shooting from downtown against Houston.

Not only has Dell’Orso set a new career-high with those 22 points, but it’s back-to-back 20-point games for the first time since he joined Arizona. With the NCAA Tournament right around the corner, there’s no better time for Dell’Orso to find his groove.

After his performance against Houston, head coach Tommy Lloyd described the impact of Dell’Orso finding his range of late.

Feb 18, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Kennard Davis Jr. (30) attempts to take the ball from Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell’Orso (3) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s thoughts

“He’s a spitfire,” Lloyd said. “Aussies have got a little bit of you-know-what to them, and he has a little bit of that to him. It wasn’t going his way for a good stretch there a while back, and he hung with it, and our guys hung with him, and the staff hung with him. I just told Delly, ‘just hang in there, it’s coming. If there’s little adjustments we have to make, we’ll see if we can figure them out. But, we trust you and we believe in you and you’re going to keep getting these opportunities, I don’t see any scenario where you don’t get opportunities.’”

“Delly is going to be at his best, when we need him to be at his best,” Lloyd said. “I think we’ve seen that in the last couple of games.”

Dell’Orso will look to continue his hot shooting over the final handful of games in the regular season. With the team dealing with injuries, Dell’Orso finding his groove can help the Wildcats secure a top seed in the NCAA Tournament by the time Selection Sunday comes around.

