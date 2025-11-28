Three Keys For Arizona On Defensive Side Of The Ball
It is officially a ranked Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State as the Wildcats enter Friday's matchup ranked No. 25 and the Sun Devils are ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Both schools are seeking their ninth win of the season in the final regular season game of the year.
Arizona was a big favorite two years ago and won 59-23. Arizona State was a big favorite last year and won 49-7.
This year, both teams are entering the game on a roll in what most expect to be a more competitive game.
Arizona State will be led by quarterback Jeff Sims behind center with Sam Leavitt out for the season. As a unit, the Sun Devils rank No. 5 in the Big 12 in total offense (417.5 YPG), but bottom-five in scoring offense (26.3 PPG) on the year.
Here are three keys for Arizona on the defensive side of the ball on Friday against the Sun Devils.
Stop Jeff Sims as a runner
Arizona has been better as of late, stopping opposing quarterbacks as runners, but it was a big struggle early in the season in the back-to-back heartbreaking losses against BYU and Houston.
During his first full start against Iowa State, Jeff Sims ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns at the start of November. He followed that up with another 81 yards on the ground against West Virginia in his next game.
Raleek Brown figures to get his yardage on the ground, but Arizona will have to put the focus on not letting Sims break loose as a runner.
Force turnovers
During his collegiate career, Sims has been one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the country. This year, Arizona has boasted one of the most opportunistic secondaries in not just the Big 12, but the entire country, forcing turnovers.
Whether it is interceptions or forcing a fumble, whichever team wins the turnover battle will figure to have a huge advantage in coming out on top in this year's Territorial Cup.
Arizona will look for one of its leaders in the secondary to make a game-changing play as they have done so often this season.
Avoid falling behind early
This falls on both the offense and defense, but it is worth noting the defense has gotten off to a bit of a slower start in recent weeks. They have responded in the second half in every game, but this isn't a team you want to fall behind against if they can get the run game.
If Arizona can get an early lead and make Jeff Sims have to throw in the pocket, it would go a long way towards the Wildcats coming out on top on Friday. The more he passes, the more he is also likely to turn the ball over.
