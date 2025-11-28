Inside The Wildcats

Three Keys For Arizona On Defensive Side Of The Ball

We take a look at a few keys to success for Arizona on the defensive side on Friday.

Ari Koslow

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Dominic Hanger (36) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the game of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
It is officially a ranked Territorial Cup between Arizona and Arizona State as the Wildcats enter Friday's matchup ranked No. 25 and the Sun Devils are ranked No. 20 in the College Football Playoff Rankings. Both schools are seeking their ninth win of the season in the final regular season game of the year.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arizona was a big favorite two years ago and won 59-23. Arizona State was a big favorite last year and won 49-7.

This year, both teams are entering the game on a roll in what most expect to be a more competitive game.

Arizona State will be led by quarterback Jeff Sims behind center with Sam Leavitt out for the season. As a unit, the Sun Devils rank No. 5 in the Big 12 in total offense (417.5 YPG), but bottom-five in scoring offense (26.3 PPG) on the year.

Here are three keys for Arizona on the defensive side of the ball on Friday against the Sun Devils.

Stop Jeff Sims as a runner

Arizona has been better as of late, stopping opposing quarterbacks as runners, but it was a big struggle early in the season in the back-to-back heartbreaking losses against BYU and Houston.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) breaks tackle from Iowa State Cyclones' defensive line Domonique Orange (95) and runs for a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During his first full start against Iowa State, Jeff Sims ran for 228 yards and two touchdowns at the start of November. He followed that up with another 81 yards on the ground against West Virginia in his next game.

Raleek Brown figures to get his yardage on the ground, but Arizona will have to put the focus on not letting Sims break loose as a runner.

Force turnovers

During his collegiate career, Sims has been one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the country. This year, Arizona has boasted one of the most opportunistic secondaries in not just the Big 12, but the entire country, forcing turnovers.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Whether it is interceptions or forcing a fumble, whichever team wins the turnover battle will figure to have a huge advantage in coming out on top in this year's Territorial Cup.

Arizona will look for one of its leaders in the secondary to make a game-changing play as they have done so often this season.

Avoid falling behind early

This falls on both the offense and defense, but it is worth noting the defense has gotten off to a bit of a slower start in recent weeks. They have responded in the second half in every game, but this isn't a team you want to fall behind against if they can get the run game.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Kole Wilson (2) is tackled by Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Arizona can get an early lead and make Jeff Sims have to throw in the pocket, it would go a long way towards the Wildcats coming out on top on Friday. The more he passes, the more he is also likely to turn the ball over.

What are your keys to success on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona? Please be sure to share with us your thoughts. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

