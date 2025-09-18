Arizona State, Kansas Expected to Play Football Game in London in 2026
For the second straight year, the Big 12's football schedule will reportedly have an international flavor in 2026.
Arizona State and Kansas are expected to play next year at Wembley Stadium in London, according to a Thursday morning report from Scott Hamilton of the Charleston Post and Courier co-signed by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports.
The game, if confirmed, will be just the second college football game ever played in Great Britain. Richmond defeated Boston University 20–17 in front of 5,000 fans in London's Crystal Palace area on Oct. 16, 1988.
The Jayhawks have never played a game outside the United States, while the Sun Devils lost the Coca-Cola Classic 62–45 to Houston in Tokyo in 1990. Arizona State won the two teams' first-ever gridiron meeting last season 35–31.
This year's Big 12 football season opened in Dublin, with No. 22 Iowa State downing No. 17 Kansas State 24–21.