Fifita Reflects on Bowl Loss, Looks Ahead to 2026

The Arizona Wildcats did not play up to standard in the Holiday Bowl, losing 24-19 to the SMU Mustangs. Nonetheless, quarterback Noah Fifita laid it all out for the Wildcats despite the loss.

The star quarterback of the Wildcats finished the day off completing 28 of 43 pass attempts for 265 yards, and 3 touchdowns to 1 interception. Fifita led the charge as the Wildcats roared back from a 24-0 deficit to make it a one-score contest. Fifita also added 73 rushing yards on 13 carries in the loss.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the game, Fifita, who is likely to return to Arizona for the 2026 season, shared his thoughts on the future of the program for next season and beyond.

“For sure we didn’t finish how we wanted it to,” Fifita said. “But I love this team. I’ll be one of those guys to say that this is the most fun I’ve had playing football, and it’s because of the coaches.”

Fifita also noted the team’s much-improved effort coming out of halftime as what gave the Wildcats an opportunity to pull off a comeback win against the Mustangs.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita (1) scrambles for a first down against Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“At the end of the day, when you’re down 24-0, the only thing that gets you through the game, and the only thing that gives you a chance to come back is the love you have for each other,” Fifita said. “We knew that we had 30 minutes to play for each other, and that’s what we did.”

Fifita finishes the season throwing for 3,228 yards with 29 passing touchdowns to 6 interceptions. After the best season of his collegiate career, he is already looking ahead to what the 2026 season has in store for himself, and the Wildcats.

“Tonight didn’t go as expected, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything else,” Fifita said. “I love this team, I love these coaches, and best believe when we get back in two weeks, team 123 is going to get work to bring home a Big 12 title.”

Arizona will now turn its attention towards the transfer portal, and off-season recruiting as they look to load up for another strong season in 2026. A productive offseason for Brent Brennan and his staff will put Arizona in a position to compete for a Big 12 title once again, and with their star quarterback returning, Arizona could see themselves amongst the favorites to win the Big 12 next season.