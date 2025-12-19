Three San Diego State Standouts For Arizona to Know

As the Aztecs continue to try to build momentum and prepare for conference play, several key contributors are establishing themselves as pivotal parts of the rotation.

Here’s a closer look at the top three players to watch, all of whom are leading the team in production and influence this season, that could pose as issues against Arizona in their upcoming matchup.

1. Reese Dixon-Waters — Leading Scorer and Versatile Guard

Nov 24, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Reese Dixon-Waters (39) controls the ball against Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during the second half in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Senior guard Reese Dixon-Waters has been the Aztecs’ most consistent offensive performer this season. He is averaging about 12.3 points per game, while adding 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Dixon-Waters is shooting 43.2% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range, showcasing his ability to score efficiently both inside and beyond the arc.

One of Dixon-Waters’ best performances came in SDSU’s 97-80 win over Oregon, where he scored 22 points and played a major role in the team’s offensive output. His scoring versatility — ability to create shots off the dribble, attack closeouts, and finish in transition — makes him the primary option for the Aztecs on most nights.

Dixon-Waters’ experience and scoring leadership are especially valuable in tight games, and he’s often the player the Aztecs look to when they need a basket in crucial moments.

2. BJ Davis — Efficient Scorer and Reliable Contributor

Nov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard BJ Davis (10) reacts in the second half against Oregon Ducks in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Junior guard BJ Davis is another pillar for the Aztecs this season. He’s currently averaging 12.6 points per game while shooting an efficient 45.9% from the field. Additionally, Davis contributes 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.

Davis’s scoring comes from a balanced offensive game and is effective cutting to the basket, knocking down spot-up jumpers, and finishing in transition. On nights when the Aztecs swing the ball well, Davis often ends up with easy baskets and open looks, making him a reliable scoring threat. In the same win over Oregon, Davis scored 21 points, complementing Dixon-Waters’ big night.

Where Dixon-Waters creates offense through ball skills and playmaking, Davis brings poise and efficiency, helping stabilize the backcourt and spread the floor for teammates.

3. Miles Byrd — All-Around Impact Player

bNov 25, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; San Diego State State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) dunks the ball in the second half against Oregon Ducks in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Junior wing Miles Byrd rounds out the top trio of Aztec contributors. According to recent season stat summaries, Byrd is averaging roughly 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

Byrd’s value extends beyond the box score. He’s known for his defensive versatility, his ability to guard multiple positions, and the way he contributes to ball movement.

While his scoring isn’t as high as Dixon-Waters or Davis, Byrd provides valuable secondary shot creation and a steady hand in the half-court offense. He’s often the player deferring to teammates early in the possession, then stepping up late to make key plays on both ends.

