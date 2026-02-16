Arizona Shooting Guard Gets NBA Prospect Ranking

The College Basketball season has been a good one overall for the Arizona Wildcats. The Wildcats came into this season with a lot of expectations because of the team they were bringing into this season. The Wildcats have been the best team in the Nation and now as we get closer to the end of the regular season, a lot of people around College Basketball are picking the Wildcats to go all the way and be the team that will be the team to beat in March.

We still have a long way to go, but Arizona knows this team has all the right pieces to win it all. This season, they have gotten great play from their top freshmen. In a class that is considered one of the best freshman classes we have seen in a long time, the Wildcats have a few NBA prospects. This season, they are getting the best out of them, and that is a huge reason they will have a shot to win and have been the best for the last few months.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates a play against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of those top freshmen is shooting guard Brayden Burries . Many have Burries as the best shooting guard in the country. Burries did not have the start he wanted to early on this season, but he has continued to work hard, and it has gotten him to scouts talking about him as a first-round pick in the NBA. Burries has elevated his game and has played well when his team needed him the most. Now Burries is looking to lead his team and help them win by any means necessary.

Jeremy Woo of ESPN released his top 100 NBA prospects and he had Burries high on the list.

17. Brayden Burries, SG, Arizona

Freshman | Height: 6-4 | Age: 20.1 | Previous ranking: 41

Burries has played his way into the one-and-done mix, bouncing back from a challenging start to the season and making a case as the top prospect on a loaded Arizona team. He has shown ability as a secondary playmaker with solid catch-and-shoot chops, and he has decent size for a combo guard. He also has rebounded well from his position and has been solid defensively.

Burries isn't explosive off the floor and sometimes struggles to score in traffic, which could limit his upside as a creator. But he has looked increasingly like a future NBA rotation fixture while making a major impact for a contending team. He has a big enough platform to keep rising the rest of the season.

2025-26 stats: 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists in 24 games

