Three Wildcats Stars of the Game Against SDSU

1. Tobe Awaka — Dominant on the Boards

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) slam dunks the ball against the San Diego State Aztecs in the second half during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Tobe Awaka was arguably Arizona’s most impactful player in the matchup, anchoring the Wildcats’ interior presence with a game-leading 15 rebounds while also contributing 9 points in 22 minutes of action.

Awaka’s work on the glass was crucial in a game where Arizona struggled to find consistent offensive rhythm. The Wildcats outrebounded San Diego State 52–28, and Awaka’s individual effort accounted for nearly a third of that advantage.

His 15 boards included a mix of defensive stops and offensive second-chance opportunities which was a key factor in Arizona turning rebounding dominance into 14 second-chance points.

Though his scoring was modest by his standards, Awaka’s ability to secure possessions allowed Arizona to control the pace and limit San Diego State’s opportunities. His screen setting and physicality also helped free up teammates on both ends, making him Arizona’s most consistently effective contributor in this contest.

2. Jaden Bradley — Balanced Scoring and Rebounding

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) controls the ball against San Diego State Aztecs guard BJ Davis (10) during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jaden Bradley was another key figure for the Wildcats, finishing with 11 points and seven rebounds while logging a game-high 36 minutes of action. Bradley’s performance represented the blend of scoring and hustle that has become a hallmark of his game this season.

Offensively, Bradley found his points in a variety of ways, using his size to score inside and knocking down free throws (he went to the line a team-high nine times, converting seven). That ability to draw fouls was especially important in a game where Arizona’s outside shooting was off, as he provided consistent offense without relying on perimeter play.

Bradley’s 7 rebounds also helped Arizona maintain its edge on the glass, and his overall floor awareness contributed to limiting second-chance points for SDSU. His minutes and effort on both ends reflected the coaching staff’s trust in him to impact the game beyond the box score.

3. Koa Peat — Efficient Scoring Spur

Dec 16, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Koa Peat paced Arizona with 11 points of his own, matching Bradley’s scoring total and bringing energy on both ends. Peat was efficient, going 5-of-9 from the field and adding 5 rebounds, making his presence felt in crucial moments.

Peat’s scoring came at key junctures, including during Arizona’s decisive runs. While the Wildcats overall shot only 37.9 percent from the floor and 6-of-25 (24 percent) from deep, Peat attacked the paint assertively, helping Arizona overcome its offensive funk.

His contributions were more than just points. Peat’s versatility on offense and rebounding ability helped Arizona maintain pressure after halftime, when the Wildcats shifted momentum with a 21–5 run that turned a tight game into a convincing win.

Overall Impact

While Arizona’s offense as a whole wasn’t sharp, especially from three-point range, the combined efforts of Awaka, Bradley, and Peat were pivotal in securing a comfortable victory. By controlling the boards, drawing fouls, and generating efficient scoring, these players helped the top-ranked Wildcats overcome a tough defensive battle and stay undefeated on the season.

Tell us your thoughts on Arizona's win by commenting on our Facebook page. Make sure to also follow @NateMartTSports on X for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.