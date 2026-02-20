Why Dell'Orso Breakout Was Great Sign for Wildcats

The season hasn't gone as planned for Arizona senior guard Anthony Dell'Orso, who was expected to be one of the Wildcats' top shooters. Instead, he's struggled to make outside shots, putting up career lows across the board.



Yet, Tommy Lloyd and his coaching staff stood by him, saying they were going to need him, and he would show up in a big moment. That big moment came in Wednesday's win over No. 23 BYU. The senior had his best game of the season, tallying a team-high 22 points and four rebounds while shooting 50% from three-point range.



"I kept telling you guys: no panic. He's going to be ready to deliver when we need him most," Lloiyd reminded the media during his postgame press conference. "Obviously, I couldn't have predicted that two or three weeks ago, but today, there was a significant need, and he stepped up."



Arizona's Need



That need came from a couple of lingering injuries to Wildcat freshmen Koa Peat and Dwayne Aristode, throwing this season's top bench producer, Tobe Awaka, into the starting lineup. The ripple effect left Arizona with a short bench, where Dell'Orso was the clear experienced hand over seldom-used senior Evan Nelson and freshman forward Sidi Gueye. Dell'Orso was the only player of the three to play more than 10 minutes on Tuesday, clocking almost as much time as the majority of Arizona's starting lineup, which led to him seizing the opportunity in front of him.



Anthony Dell'Orso at the halftime buzzer 🎯



No. 4 Arizona leads No. 23 BYU on ESPN and the ESPN App 🌵 pic.twitter.com/B7vibt0z7C — ESPN (@espn) February 19, 2026

"There was no extra motivation," Dell'Orso said postgame. "I feel like I go into every game with a good mindset. That can happen all the time. Some games, it just doesn't go how you planned it, other guys step up, and the game presents different things. Tonight was my night."



Dell'Orso's Struggles



The performance was exactly what the Wildcats and Dell'Orso needed. Entering the season, he was expected to excel as a sharp-shooter on the perimeter, but this was just his second 20-point game of the season and his first in double-figures in a non-blowout since early January. He's still averaging just 8.5 points per game, even after his breakout game, but that should only be a concern if he goes back into his shell.



Giving the fans something to celebrate 👏 - Anthony Dell'orso stepping 🆙#Big12MBB | @ArizonaMBB pic.twitter.com/QxhNtTCqTo — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) February 19, 2026

"I'm proud of him," teammate Jaden Bradley said. "He's stuck with it. Obviously, he had a tough couple of games, but we all had confidence in him to get hot. That's one of the best shooters in the Big 12 and the nation. We believe that, and he showed that tonight. He's going to keep showing it. He's a key guy to our team."

Dell'Orso's importance rests on the key role he displayed on Wednesday night, and if he can get going consistently, the Wildcats could find themselves back at the top quickly.

