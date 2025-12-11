How Koa Peat Has Helped Lead Arizona Basketball

College Debut & Early Season Performance

Peat exploded onto the scene in his collegiate debut on Nov 3, 2025, against the defending national champion Florida Gators. He scored 30 points, supplemented by 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and a block, while shooting 11-of-18 from the floor. That performance helped lead Arizona to a 93–87 upset win and instantly made headlines.

That 30-point debut stands as the second-most points ever scored by an Arizona freshman in his college debut, trailing only a 37-point outing from Eric Money in 1972. He also became the first player in Big 12 history to record 30 points and at least 5 assists in his debut.

In the second game of the week, he added 18 points (on 6-of-7 shooting) and continued to contribute with assists, helping solidify his immediate impact, cementing himself as a top talent. A sign for good things to come.

Season Stats

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Sebastian Williams-Adams (33) fouls Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As of the most recent available statistics, according to ESPN.com, Peat's per-game averages stand out for a freshman:

Points per game (PTS): 15.9

Rebounds per game (REB): 5.5

Assists per game (AST): 3.1

Field goal percentage (FG%): 56.9%

Free throw percentage (FT%): 65.9%

3-Point shooting: He has attempted very few threes, with a 3PT% of 0.0% in those games.

Minutes per game: Around 27.6 minutes.

Other per-game contributions: roughly 0.9 blocks and 1.1 steals.

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

These numbers reflect an all-around freshman season start, showing that Peat is contributing not just in scoring, but rebounding and facilitating, even while not yet stretching the floor with perimeter shooting.

Awards & Early Recognitions

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) shoots a jumper over Denver Pioneers forward Jeremiah Burke (0) during the second half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly given his debut and early season form, Peat has already collected multiple honors:

He was named the weekly NCAA.com National Player of the Week as well as the NCAA.com National Freshman of the Week after his remarkable debut.

At the conference level, he earned Big 12 Co‑Player of the Week and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors making him only the second Wildcat ever to earn Big 12 Player of the Week as a freshman.

Additionally, he was named the weekly Player of the Week by the national media (e.g. the Associated Press) for that opening week.

On the preseason side, before the season began, he was named to the Karl Malone Award Preseason Watch List an award recognizing the top power forwards in Division I men’s college basketball.

What Kind of Player He Is

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) scores a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

From what we’ve seen so far, Peat appears as a traditional power forward/profile four: strong inside presence, scoring efficiently in the paint or mid-range, rebounding, drawing fouls, and facilitating when needed. He features a mix of inside scoring and aggressive finishes, including several dunks that energized the crowd and showcased his athleticism.

While he hasn’t shown much three-point shooting yet (with 0.0% 3PT as of these stats), that doesn’t necessarily limit him. For now, his strength is dominating inside, playing physical, and using his all-around tools (scoring, rebounding, passing) to impact the game.

Nov 11, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) listens during a timeout in the first half of the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Given his early success, versatility, and the accolades he’s already earned, Peat seems to be viewed as a foundational piece for Arizona’s front court and a player who could potentially dominate the paint, contribute to multiple facets of the game, and evolve further as the season progresses.

Be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.