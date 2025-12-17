Tommy Lloyd Breaks Down Arizona's Big Win Over Abilene Christian

Lloyd began by acknowledging that Abilene Christian has a very clear identity, particularly on the defensive end. While he bluntly described them as a “crappy defensive team” in terms of traditional metrics, he was quick to clarify that their style is built on pressure, ball denial, and generating steals. That identity, Lloyd explained, creates unique challenges for opponents.

Lloyd's Thoughts

“They do a great job stealing the basketball and putting pressure on you,” Lloyd said, noting that Abilene Christian’s aggressive approach disrupts passing lanes and forces ball handlers into uncomfortable situations."

Dec 13, 2025; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Legacy Arena at BJCC. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Arizona knew coming in that attacking that pressure would be key, especially because one of the tradeoffs of Abilene Christian’s style is a high foul rate. Lloyd emphasized that his team didn’t overthink that aspect but instead, they focused on being strong with the ball and attacking decisively.

That approach paid dividends early, as Arizona was able to get into the bonus quickly, but Lloyd didn’t shy away from addressing the negatives. Despite the win, the Wildcats committed 19 turnovers, a number that stood out to the coaching staff.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells at guard Dwayne Aristode (2) during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“Some of that is a credit to them,” Lloyd admitted, while also pointing to “a little bit of casualness on us.” He stressed that those mistakes are correctable and something the team will need to clean up before their next game. At the same time, Lloyd made a point to give Abilene Christian credit, praising their effort and competitiveness.

“They’ve had a lot of success for kind of a newly found Division I program,” he said, pushing back against any notion that Arizona overlooked the opponent or treated the game as a bridge to the next matchup.

Lloyd also addressed the broader mindset of his team, emphasizing that this game was never about looking ahead or chasing individual performances. The schedule, he explained, simply worked out the way it did, and Arizona approached Abilene Christian with the same preparation and respect as any opponent.

Nov 24, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd talks with the referee during the first half of the game against the Denver Pioneers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At the heart of Lloyd’s message was identity. He explained that he challenged his players before the game to refocus on their “core values”, the principles that define how Arizona wants to play.

“They’ve gotta be a beacon for how we want to play,” Lloyd said, stressing that honoring those values is more important than highlights, individual stats, or personal agendas. He cautioned against players viewing a game like this as an opportunity to chase moments or attention, instead urging them to stay grounded in team-first basketball.

Ultimately, Lloyd framed the night as part of an ongoing process. The game was an opportunity to establish who Arizona wants to be not just in wins, but in habits, discipline, and mindset. While pleased with aspects of the performance, Lloyd made it clear that the standard remains high and that refinement is necessary moving forward.

Dec 16, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the game against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

As Arizona turns its attention to Saturday, Lloyd’s comments underscored a familiar theme in his tenure: success is built on identity, accountability, and consistent attention to detail regardless of the opponent.

