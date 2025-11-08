Tommy Lloyd Reactions to Arizona’s Win Over Utah Tech
Playing in front of its home crowd for the first time this season in an official game, No. 13 Arizona defeated Utah Tech 93-57 Friday night.
It was only a seven point game at halftime, but the Wildcats pulled away in the second half.
The Wildcats had four players score in double figures, led by the freshman duo of Koa Peat and Brayden Burries, as well as Anthony Dell'Orso, all dropping 18 points. Tobe Awaka added 12 points and 18 rebounds.
After attempting just five shots from deep in the season opener against Florida, the Wildcats shot an efficient 7-for-15 from three-point range on Friday. Burries and Dell'Orso knocked down three shots from deep each.
Here are a few takeaways from coach Tommy Lloyd's press conference after the win.
On the overall performance from the team:
Arizona had some issues, particularly with fouls, early in the game. After taking an immediate 5-0 lead, Utah Tech scored nine straight points, all of which came on free throws.
The Wildcats were able to respond and get a lead as high as 37-21 with just under under six minutes left in the first half. Utah Tech was able to end the half on an 11-4 run to keep the game close, but Arizona proved to be too much the rest of the way.
"I loved that we were challenged," Lloyd said. "Utah Tech gets a lot of credit. Obviously you can get greedy and want every possession to go your way, but that's just not reality. You got to be able to ride the wave a little bit and figure out why it's working and why it's not working and make adjustments. I'm glad that our guys were challenged today. I appreciate Utah Tech for putting up a heck of a fight."
On Brayden Burries settling into his role:
After playing limited minutes due to foul trouble in the season opener, Brayden Burries looked more comfortable Friday night. He hit an early three to begin the game and wound up finishing the night tied for the team-high in scoring.
Burries seemed to force a couple of shots at times, but he looked to be a lot more in control overall and should only improve as the season progresses.
"Brayden is a special player and he's a great person," Lloyd said. "It's a joy to coach him because he wants to do right by his coach and he wants to do right by his teammates, so sometimes you tell him something and he takes it pretty literal."
"He just has to find that fine line between listening to what we're saying as coaches and trying to figure out what the team needs, and playing off his instincts because he's got great instincts as well."
On the development of Anthony Dell'Orso:
After quietly filling the stat sheet with eight points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in the season opener, Anthony Dell'Orso lit McKale Center on fire Friday night with 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 shooting from deep.
The senior worked hard this offseason to improve his defense and that has proven to be the case through two games to start the season with three steals and two blocks combined.
"He is so much better," Lloyd said on the development of Dell'Orso. "I think that's maybe why it's hard for him to understand why he started last year and didn't start this year... (Dell'Orso) really has made improvements in his game and he took a lot of things to heart last year. He has gotten so much more physically able to play at this level."
What were your thoughts on Arizona's win over Utah Tech on Friday? To let us know, just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow.