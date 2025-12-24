Three Wildcats Lead Balanced Attack in Arizona’s Win Over Bethune-Cookman

The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats continued their unbeaten run on Monday night at McKale Center, cruising to a 107–71 rout of Bethune-Cookman to improve to 12-0 on the season. Brayden Burries, Ivan Kharchenkov, and Jaden Bradley and their standout efforts helped Arizona dominate from start to finish in a game that showcased the team’s depth and swagger heading into the holiday break.

Brayden Burries — Second-Half Catalyst and Leading Scorer

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) makes a three pointer during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

At the forefront of Arizona’s offensive charge was Brayden Burries, who led the Wildcats with 20 points on a night in which he found his rhythm as the game progressed. After a quieter first half, Burries erupted in the second, scoring 18 of his 20 points after halftime and energizing Arizona’s already potent attack.

His scoring prowess, especially in transition and on catch-and-shoot opportunities, kept the Wildcats rolling as they extended their lead well into the double digits. Burries’ performance was a reminder of his scoring versatility and emerging star status within this deep Arizona rotation.

Burries’ strong second-half output helped Arizona shoot 57 % from the field for the game, including an impressive 70 % in the second half, reflecting the team’s offensive efficiency once it locked in.

Ivan Kharchenkov — Balanced Scorer and Floor Presence

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) holds up a three after he makes a three pointer during the second half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Matching Burries’ consistency in scoring was Ivan Kharchenkov, who finished with 14 points and provided a steady scoring presence throughout the game. Known for his ability to create his own shot and put pressure on defenses, Kharchenkov mixed drives to the basket with timely mid-range buckets to ensure the offensive load didn’t fall on just one player. His discipline at the free-throw line was superb, including 10 of 11 free throws made, and added valuable points and momentum during key stretches.

Kharchenkov’s performance exemplified Arizona’s balanced attack, which saw seven players score in double figures which is a testament to the Wildcats’ depth and scoring versatility.

Jaden Bradley — All-Around Contributor and Defensive Spark

Dec 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) makes a three pointer during the first half of the game against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

While the scoring line was impressive, point guard Jaden Bradley made his mark as Arizona’s all-around engine. Bradley recorded 11 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals, showcasing his multifaceted impact on both ends of the court.

His ability to facilitate the offense, create opportunities for teammates, and disrupt Bethune-Cookman’s backcourt on defense contributed significantly to Arizona’s second-half surge.

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd against the San Diego State Aztecs during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bradley’s crowd-pleasing defensive plays, including multiple steals that led to transition buckets that helped Arizona pull away decisively after halftime. His leadership on the court, especially in guiding a balanced scoring attack, highlighted his importance to the Wildcats beyond the box score.

