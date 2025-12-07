Top Three Performers in Arizona's Surprise Blowout Win

Wildcats Dominated Auburn And These Three Players Led the Charge

Game context

Arizona came into the game undefeated (7–0) and facing a ranked Auburn (7–2).

The Wildcats shot an impressive 61.2% on field goals for the game, and opened big runs, including an 18–2 to start the second half, to build and extend their lead that ended up being as big as 29 points by the end of the game.

Arizona also dominated in the paint and converted Auburn turnovers into easy offense, creating a pretty comfortable victory for the Wildcats.

In this scoring clinic, Koa Peat, Jaden Bradley, and Brayden Burries were the top contributors for Arizona’s balanced, efficient offense that was really spread all over the team.

Koa Peat - Team leader in points and was a big offensive factor

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) dunks the ball over Auburn Tigers forward Keyshawn Hall (7) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Peat led all Arizona scorers with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting, 72.7% over a long span of 34 minutes. He did so without making any three-pointers (all field goals were 2-point), and added two made free throws

As a freshman, Peat has already been the go-to inside presence: his season average entering the game was 15.6 points per game, and today just showed that he is able to elevate his game even further as the season continues.

Beyond the scoring line, his efficient shooting, especially on two-pointers, helped Arizona dominate field-goal percentage and control the paint. Combined with the rebounding and the other aspects of his game, Peat dominated the game. Peat also finished the game with four rebounds, five assists, and two steals on the night.

Brayden Burries — Key Role Off the Bench, 16-Point Boost

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) celebrates during the first half of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Burries matched Bradley with 16 points in the game, showing his scoring capability. Finishing the game with a solid 5 rebounds on top of the scoring, Burries played a big factor in the offensive downpour of points.

Despite going 0-3 from three, Burries was still able to shoot with great efficiency at 7/11 on the night. On top of the high percentage, he also made out to be a strong facilitator in the game. Another freshman talent that has come to play this season and continues to step up into a bigger role on the team every game.

Jaden Bradley — Steady Distribution + Scoring

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) looks back at the Auburn Tigers bench after he scores a three pointer during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Bradley scored 16 points in the game, contributing as a key offensive option and an overall threat on the floor. According to ESPN, he finished with four rebounds and four assists in the win. This was a player highlighted to be one who needed to step up in this game, and he successfully saw himself as an X factor.

As the senior point guard and leader of the young Wildcats' core, Bradley’s composure and ability to distribute while scoring helped orchestrate Arizona’s offense smoothly, enabling efficient ball movement and creating scoring opportunities.

Dec 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) hypes up the crowd in the last minute of the game against the Auburn Tigers at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Given Arizona’s transition toward more inside scoring and fewer three-point attempts this season, Bradley’s role as a versatile guard able to drive, dish, and score becomes even more important. So far, he has shaped up to be a senior floor general type of leader on a team full of younger talent, which can be vital for a team's overall success.

Follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.