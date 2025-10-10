Inside The Wildcats

Evaluating Arizona's Latest Depth Chart Ahead of BYU Game

Arizona has gotten out to an impressive 4-1 start but will face its toughest test against No. 18 BYU on Saturday

Troy Hutchison

Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay’Vion Cole (8) celebrates a touchdown with defensive back Devin Dunn (29) during the third quarter of the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Jay’Vion Cole (8) celebrates a touchdown with defensive back Devin Dunn (29) during the third quarter of the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan, where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.

Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Former professional and University of Arizona football player Rob Gronkowski acknowledges the crowd on the Wildcat Walk with head coach Brent Brennan before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

After a quick bump in the road against Iowa State, Arizona (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) was able to bounce back with an impressive 41-13 win over Oklahoma State, putting the Wildcats two wins away from a bowl berth.

On the offensive side of the ball, Arizona was led by quarterback Noah Fifita, who racked up 376 passing yards while going 28 of 38, which led to five touchdowns on the day for the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week award winner.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Mordecai McDaniel (32) grabs Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Leading the charge in the receiving room was Tre Spivey, who set the tone early in the game with two catches that resulted in touchdowns to put the Wildcats ahead by double-digits early.

On the defensive side of the ball, Arizona held Oklahoma State to 158 total yards, which marked the second time this season the Wildcats have held an opponent to under 200 yards of total offense.

So far this season, the Wildcats have racked up 13 sacks, which places them 31st nationally. Meanwhile, Arizona has allowed opponents to average 15.6 PPG, which puts UA 19th nationally, along with Iowa.

Oct 3, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars safety Tanner Wall (28) reacts to an interception against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Now, the Wildcats will be getting ready to face off against No. 18 BYU (5-0, 2-0) at home with a 5 p.m. (MST) kickoff on ESPN2.

To get you ready for the game, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI have come up with our three observations of the Wildcats’ depth chart ahead of the BYU game.

Three Observations

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Trent Howland (24) during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Tight Ends Room

  • Arizona is now very thin in the tight ends room with the loss of Tyler Powell for the season and now the news of Keyan Burnett deciding to redshirt the remainder of the season, the Wildcats are limited at that position.
Nov 2, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Arizona Wildcats tight end Sam Olson (84) catches a touchdown pass against UCF Knights linebacker Xe'ree Alexander (24) during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images
  • Right now, Burnett is listed as the third option at the tight end spot, but that is not the case given his current situation. The top option when looking at the roster to fill that spot would be John Hart, but we will see what the staff does.

Defensive Tackle

  • Similar to the tight ends position, the defensive tackles will be down one player with Jarra Anderson no longer with the program. However, there hasn’t been a change made in that slot despite the recent news.
Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive Lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41) celebrates after he intercepts the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
  • Despite the loss, Arizona is deep at the defensive tackle spot and could see freshman Kaleb Jones get in the mix if there is a need for a breakglass situation.

Left Guard

  • There has been a position battle from the start of the season at the left guard spot between former defensive lineman Chubba Ma’ae and former tackle Michael Wooten, with both making starts throughout the season.
Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Michael Wooten (77) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Now, Ma’ae is listed as the starter over Wooten with no “or” by the two players' names. He has made massive progress throughout the season and is one of the better linemen on the Wildcats’ roster.

