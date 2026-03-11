Arizona's Lloyd Stands by Jaden Bradley Player of Year Pick

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley was named Big 12 Player of the Year earlier this week, but his numbers on the season won’t stand out.

Bradley won Player of the Year after averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range. Those numbers are certainly good — especially for the best team in the conference — but they don’t jump off the page like other Big 12 talents.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) drives to the basket against Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Specifically, many fans have questioned how BYU’s AJ Dybantsa was snubbed for the award in favor of Bradley. Dybantsa averaged 24.7 points (1st in D1) and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. Dybantsa is projected to be selected in the top 3 of the 2026 NBA Draft, and he showed exactly why this season at BYU.

Team Success Makes the Difference

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) fouls Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) during the first half of the game at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

However, BYU was underwhelming despite Dybantsa’s efforts, finishing with a 21-10 overall record and just 9-9 in Big 12 play, which placed them 10th in the conference. That difference in team performance likely is what boosted Bradley’s case to win the award. Bradley was key to the Wildcats’ 23-0 start, and helped the team reach a program record 29 regular-season wins this year.

Ahead of the Big 12 Tournament — where the Wildcats will be the top seed — head coach Tommy Lloyd was asked if he was surprised that Bradley won the award despite his seemingly unremarkable stats.

Mar 2, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd looks out to fans after they defeat the Iowa State Cyclones at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s Thoughts

“Not really,” Lloyd said. “I think coaches value different things than stats. I think stats are easy for people on the periphery to get enamored with. I mean, coaches really value winning, and I know when I sit behind the scenes, and when you’re figuring out who deserves what award, or not, to me, my eyes always go to the first place team, and whoever the most impactful guy is on that first place team."

“If I’m going to vote for that guy, that’s where I’ll start,” Lloyd said. “I’m not saying that’s what I vote for, but that’s where I would always start. I think a lot of these coaches probably had the same mindset.”

Mar 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images