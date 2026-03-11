Arizona's Lloyd Stands by Jaden Bradley Player of Year Pick
Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley was named Big 12 Player of the Year earlier this week, but his numbers on the season won’t stand out.
Bradley won Player of the Year after averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three-point range. Those numbers are certainly good — especially for the best team in the conference — but they don’t jump off the page like other Big 12 talents.
Specifically, many fans have questioned how BYU’s AJ Dybantsa was snubbed for the award in favor of Bradley. Dybantsa averaged 24.7 points (1st in D1) and 6.7 rebounds per game while shooting 51 percent from the field. Dybantsa is projected to be selected in the top 3 of the 2026 NBA Draft, and he showed exactly why this season at BYU.
Team Success Makes the Difference
However, BYU was underwhelming despite Dybantsa’s efforts, finishing with a 21-10 overall record and just 9-9 in Big 12 play, which placed them 10th in the conference. That difference in team performance likely is what boosted Bradley’s case to win the award. Bradley was key to the Wildcats’ 23-0 start, and helped the team reach a program record 29 regular-season wins this year.
Ahead of the Big 12 Tournament — where the Wildcats will be the top seed — head coach Tommy Lloyd was asked if he was surprised that Bradley won the award despite his seemingly unremarkable stats.
Lloyd’s Thoughts
- “Not really,” Lloyd said. “I think coaches value different things than stats. I think stats are easy for people on the periphery to get enamored with. I mean, coaches really value winning, and I know when I sit behind the scenes, and when you’re figuring out who deserves what award, or not, to me, my eyes always go to the first place team, and whoever the most impactful guy is on that first place team."
- “If I’m going to vote for that guy, that’s where I’ll start,” Lloyd said. “I’m not saying that’s what I vote for, but that’s where I would always start. I think a lot of these coaches probably had the same mindset.”
Bradley will look to prove that he deserves the top Big 12 distinction this postseason. The Wildcats will enter the conference tournament as the top team and will look to take home the title in what has been potentially the best conference in all of college basketball.
