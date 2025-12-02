Why These Three Wildcats Defenders Dominated All Season
The Arizona defense has been stout in its efforts during the 2025 regular season was solid all around, with players making plays all throughout the season. Three players stood out this season and showed up throughout the season overall. This has helped propel them to a final regular-season ranking of 22 and a 9-3 season overall.
Dalton Johnson, Treydan Stukes, and Genesis Smith were three vital members of the team, putting up strong numbers and grades for the team.
Dalton Johnson
Senior Defensive Back Dalton Johnson had a strong showing in his senior year. The senior was able to play in all 12 games and make major plays in big games such as the matchups against Baylor and Cincinnati.
Johnson led the team by a wide margin in total tackles with 97 and pass blocks with seven. Johnson tied the team high of four interceptions as well and was a ball hawk all over the field.
The efficient season all around granted Johnson a PFF grade of 84.0 on defense. A really impressive season was graded 89.8 in coverage overall this season.
Genesis Smith
Junior Defensive Back, Genesis Smith, playing in the secondary, became an impactful playmaker, helping the Wildcats amass more interceptions in 2025 than the previous season, as the defense emphasized turnovers more aggressively. He worked in tandem in the backfield with Johnson, collecting 77 total tackles and an interception.
Smith had a solid graded season according to PFF as he maintained a 79.8 defense grade and a strong 86.3 coverage grade.
Treydan Stukes
Senior Defensive Back, Treydan Stukes, had a phenomenal season and was strong in coverage. Treydan Stukes, a seasoned defensive back for the Wildcats, returned to full health in 2025 and quickly became a key piece in coverage and secondary leadership.
His presence added balance to Arizona’s secondary, combining coverage reliability, run support, and veteran skills. He was a key companion to Johnson’s aggressive safety play to help create a nationally ranked defensive backfield.
His final tally for the season was 52 total tackles, six pass deflections, and four interceptions to add to another good all-around defense. Stukes is the top-rated defensive player for Arizona this season with a defensive grade of 89.1 and a 89.8 coverage grade.
The Wildcats capitalized on good play from their defensive backs, and it proved useful as the team ranks 21st in the nation in fewest points allowed per game at 20.4.
Please be sure to let us know what you think of the Wildcats so far by commenting and following us on X by clicking on the link.