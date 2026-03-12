Arizona Seeding Impact With Potential Loss in Big 12 Tournament
In this story:
The Arizona Wildcats have everything going in the right direction heading into the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats are coming off a huge regular season, where they won the outright Big 12 Championship.
They are now looking to hold the Big 12 Tournament trophy and really put themselves as the best of the conference this season. Arizona will have the biggest target on its back this week, but that has been there all season, because it has been the best of the best.
That is what happens when you are a team like Arizona. They are looking to take you down because you are the best. These are also going to be the rivals of Arizona. And one point that many forget about is the fact that the other teams in the Big 12, this is their last chance to get to the NCAA Tournament, and that is going to make them play the best basketball they have all season. Remember, the winner of this tournament gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Arizona Seeding Before and After Big 12 Tournament Outlook
For Arizona, they are looking to handle business this week and continue gaining great momentum because they want to win it all come April. It all starts today for Arizona as they play their first game of the Big 12 Tournament in the Quarterfinals.
It is going to be a great challenge for this Arizona team, but they should be able to win and move on to a tougher opponent tomorrow. It is March, so anything could happen, and we know why they call it March Madness.
Another question many around the Arizona team have is whether they will lose ground in seeding in the NCAA Tournament if they do not win the Big 12 Tournament. The quick answer is they should not. But with the comittee that is not certain.
The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in the West Region right now and the second overall seed just behind Duke. It will be hard to see them fall to a No. 2 seed even if they do not win the conference tournament.
Their resume is a great one and the best one out of all the teams in College Basketball this season. Arizona should still get a No. 1 seed, and they want to be ready for anything that comes their way this March. We all know they want to be the last team standing on that Championship Monday.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations