Arizona Looks Like the Team to Beat Entering March Madness
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The Arizona Wildcats are coming off cutting off more nets. This time it came in the Big 12 Tournament. The Wildcats owned the Big 12 conference all season long from start to finish.
Not only are they regular-season champions. But they capped it off by winning the Big 12 Tournament as well. They beat these great teams in the conference, and head coach Tommy Lloyd has this team rolling in the right direction as the most important time of the season is here for this Wildcats team.
The Wildcats want to be cutting down more nets in a few weeks, and especially cutting the last nets of the season. Next up for Arizona is what they have been working hard for all season.
That is the big dance. The NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are the No. 1 seed in the West Region, and they are looking to do something they have not done in a long time. That is getting to the Final Four, and cap that off by winning the National Championship.
Arizona Is the Team to Beat
Arizona has all the momentum going into the big dance, and rightfully so. The Wildcats are also the best team going into the tournament, and they are the team to beat. That does not mean that Arizona is going to show up thinking all that and thinking they are going to go about the first round easily, either.
Arizona is going to do what they have been doing all season, and make sure they fix what they could have done better in their last game, and they are going to make sure they have a great week.
Arizona Will Be a Popular Pick
Arizona is going into this tournament with people picking them to win it all, but they will block out all the noise. Arizona knows they have the team to do it, and they believe they can, and that is the biggest thing. It is going to be a great one for the Wildcats, and they could be the team to finally bring another Basketball National Championship back to Arizona.
"Once you put up a bracket and your team's in a kind of win-or-go-home tournament, I mean, I think the objective is simple: Let's see if we can win it game by game," said head coach Tommy Lloyd. "These guys did an incredible job of that. It was quite a ride the last three days, and I'm just really proud of these three guys next to me and the guys in the locker room."
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