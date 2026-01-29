Lunardi Explains Why Arizona Remains Firmly Atop Bracketology

The Arizona Wildcats are still the team to beat in College Basketball. They remain unbeaten after their latest big-time test on the road earlier this week against BYU. The Wildcats were in control of that game until the late stages. Just when you thought Arizona was going to cruise to a good Big 12, that is when BYU almost pulled it off. With a minute left, BYU was down 11 and got within one in the final seconds. The Wildcats came up with that last stop and sealed the win.

It was a last minute that this Wildcats team will learn from and will certainly not want to happen again. This is going to be a learning lesson for this team not to let teams stick around. Arizona has to learn that they need to put teams away when they get the opportunity to and keep their gas on the pedal. The good thing for Arizona is this lesson comes in the regular season, and it is not something that is happening close to tournament time. And they still won, to stay undefeated.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) drives while being defended by BYU Cougars forward Kennard Davis Jr. (30) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Latest Bracketology for Arizona

"By the time Selection Sunday arrives, there will have been plenty of movement in the projected field of 68 for the 2026 NCAA tournament regarding the teams that are in, as well as those looking to get in," said Joe Lunardi of ESPN. "While our Tuesday and Friday Bracketology updates allow us to look at the race to March Madness holistically in a week, results every day matter and can affect teams -- whether they're playing or not."

"A team's seed history through the course of the season is just as telling as its current projection. Now, you can track that storyline for each team in the field of 68 by clicking on its name. This will be updated along with the rest of the bracket."

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) defends Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

In this latest bracketology, Lunardi has the Arizona Wildcats still sitting with the No. 1 overall seed. The Wildcats had a huge scare late in their latest win, but remain the best team in the nation. Arizona will get tested more this season, and we will see how that ends up going, but as of now, they are still unbeaten, and if the NCAA Basketball Tournament started today, they would be the top overall seed in the West Region.

Next up for the Wildcats is a matchup against in state rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils.

