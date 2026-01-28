Lloyd Spotlights Bradley Following Arizona Win

Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley has solidified himself as one of the best guards in the country, and he showed just that against BYU earlier this week.

Bradley was crucial to Arizona’s intense 86-83 victory over #13 BYU . The nation’s top team was tested until the very last minute against the Cougars, but Bradley’s big time performance helped keep the Wildcats’ record undefeated through their first 21 games.

Bradley scored 26 points on 10-15 shooting from the floor, and knocked down 2 three-pointers in the win. Bradley hit numerous big shots down the stretch, and was able to help hold off a wild rally from BYU to steal a win on the road.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles the ball during the second half against the BYU Cougars at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The veteran guard has been playing at a high level all season, averaging 14.0 points and 4.4 assists per game this season while shooting 50 percent from the floor, and 44 percent from three-point range. Bradley has seen himself land on multiple midseason awards watch lists in recent weeks, and is playing at an All-American level for the #1-ranked Wildcats.

Lloyd’s thoughts

Dec 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd with guard Jaden Bradley (0) against the San Diego State Aztecs during the Hall of Fame Series at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the performance, head coach Tommy Lloyd applauded Bradley’s effort, and talked about the level of trust he has in his veteran guard.

“He’s played at an All-American level all year,” Lloyd said. “I don’t need to be the one promoting that, that’s obvious. I think the thing that’s not talked about with [Bradley] enough, is just how much better he’s gotten over the course of his college career.”

“[Bradley] is an incredible character,” Lloyd added. “He’s a hard worker, he kind of waited his turn, and he was patient, and for a kid that was highly ranked like he was, he stuck to a process. He and his family get a lot of credit for that. I think, because he stuck with that process, I think he’s going to be rewarded with a great, long basketball career.”

While Arizona’s star freshmen Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat have garnered most of the attention this season, Bradley has been just as, if not more important than both of those players thanks to his consistency, and veteran presence on both ends of the floor.

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) defends Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) during the second half at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

The Wildcats will look to take their momentum off of their BYU win into the rest of the season. Arizona still has matchups with Kansas, Texas Tech, Iowa State, and Houston still on the horizon, so they’ll be heavily tested going into this season’s NCAA Tournament.