3 Arizona Players Who Could Benefit From Eligibility Rule Change

As the NCAA continues debating its eligibility regulations and standards, many are wondering where players and programs will be left when all is said and done.

The organization has always held student-athletes to four years of college eligibility, but is now considering amending that to five seasons, extending the option to those who have yet to graduate.

The NCAA distributed a chart to member schools outlining the implementation scenarios of the 5-year, age-based eligibility concept.



It’s clear the NCAA is expecting to adopt the concept for 2026-27.



Important: Final waivers under current rules must be submitted by July 31. pic.twitter.com/LXJmGJbi2C — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) April 30, 2026

If the new rule is implemented this season, these Arizona players stand to benefit from the extra eligibility.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RB Kedrick Reescano

The senior was a rising high school recruit who committed to Ole Miss and began his collegiate career with the Rebels in 2023. He transferred to Arizona after that season, but because he appeared in 10 games, Reescano came to Tucson as a sophomore. Since arriving in the program, he's held more of a rotational role in the backfield, rushing for 755 yards and 10 touchdowns the last two years.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, as a former top-300 high school player, Reescano was expected to be much more, perhaps even a feature back. But he hasn't taken control of the backfield, and he only has one more season left to impress NFL scouts. It's entirely possible he does it, even with the increased depth at the position, but having two more years to string together a larger track record of success would go a long way.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Edge/LB Cooper Blomstrom

Blomstrom transferred from Georgetown, where he was a tremendous pass-rusher. However, he's only going to get one season at Arizona after exhausting his first three seasons with the Hoyas. That means he only has about 12 games to show he can handle the demands of Power Conference football, and that might not be enough time for him to truly adjust.

Offensive linemen are built differently in this league, and it takes some getting used to. Plus, it's really not going to be a very big sample size for talent evaluators. A fifth season would at least allow Blomstrom to make an extended impact and cement himself as a substantial NFL prospect.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DL Leroy Palu

Palu enters his second season in Tucson as a senior after transferring from Cerritos College, where he made 83 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss (TFL), and 5.5 sacks. He had a successful first season with the Wildcats and is now one of their defensive line leaders.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The benefits of a fifth year for Palu come down to player development and NFL impact. We've seen several players like him who are impactful at the college level, but it doesn't carry over to the NFL because they weren't actually ready and didn't spend enough time in college.

Palu has the potential to be a big-time player, but will two years in Tucson be enough for him to develop into an impact player at the next level?