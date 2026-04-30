4 Wildcats Who Could Declare Early for 2027 NFL Draft

The Arizona football program has started to churn out NFL talent, with four players being selected in the NFL Draft each of the past two years.

As success continues and fans, analysts, coaches, and others with an interest attempt to discover the next stars, eyes will often shift to the next wave of prospects, whether they've been household names waiting out eligibility or become breakout stars during the upcoming seasons.

Here are a few Arizona Wildcats who could declare early for the 2027 NFL Draft with notable performances in the 2026 college football season.

Nov 30, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Wyoming Cowboys cornerback Tyrese Boss (8) celebrates after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State Cougars won 15-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

DB Tyrese Boss

The Arizona coaching staff is high on the Wyoming transfer, and it has a track record of producing players at his position. There will be plenty of competition in the secondary as the Wildcats have to replace most of their unit, so if Boss gets the starting nod, he'll have really earned it.

Wyoming transfer cornerback Tyrese Boss looking GOOD in Arizona Red and Blue 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/9xOAX9UtfT — PHNX Wildcats (@PHNX_Wildcats) March 31, 2026

As a redshirt sophomore, he's eligible for the Draft because it's his third year beyond high school football, even though he's only had one year of college playing experience. Still, Boss took advantage of that one year, earning All-Mountain West Conference Honorable Mention as part of the nation's 17th-ranked pass defense. If he can have similar results in Tucson, the next level will call sooner rather than later.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

OL Matthew Lado

Lado is another guy the Arizona staff has loved to brag about, and his NFL future seems like more of a question of "when" rather than "if." He's impressed by sliding in for injured starters mid-game and making spot starts for those same players, but now he's the starter with a chance to solidify his spot.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Matthew Lado (73) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His play this season will show just how much more development he needs. If he shows that he can handle the situations with poise and toughness, there's a chance he could be off to the pros after the season.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Gavin Hunter (23) celebrates a play against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DB Gavin Hunter

This would be another "one-year wonder" for the Wildcats , but Hunter has been in the system, learned from a successful coaching staff, and now has four NFL defensive backs as teammates. He's also at the top of the list to replace them, and it sounds like he is passing that test with flying colors.

Arizona defensive back Gavin Hunter (23) celebrates an Arizona State turnover during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The redshirt junior has made strides each season in Tucson. Now, as one of the new leaders, he must show he can handle the task under more pressure. He already has the NFL body build. He just needs to show he can play at an elite level and sustain the effort and production.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR Tre Spivey

The pure numbers don't wow you, but Spivey expects to be a big part of Arizona's offense this fall. He has 565 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in his career, with seven coming last season. He also has the size of a potential true No.1 receiver at 6-foot-4 and 213 lbs, so it's all about getting the production to match the potential.

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spivey has two more years of eligibility to do that, but this year could be a breakout season with quarterback Noah Fifita looking to solidify his place in the college football landscape and the 2027 NFL Draft. If he comes through, the NFL will come calling for Tre Spivey.