Arizona RB Kedrick Reescano Looking to Become Vocal Leader
After not joining Arizona till late in the summer last year, Kedrick Reescano was not expected to play a consistent role early in the season for the Wildcats.
However when Jacory Croskey-Merritt was ruled ineligible by the NCAA after just one game, Reescano went on to play a bigger role than initially expected. His role grew even more as the season progressed, seeing 11 carries in two of the final three games of the season.
Now with a full offseason to work with the Wildcats, Reescano figures to enter this season in a much bigger role in Arizona’s backfield following the departures of both Croskey-Merritt and last year’s leading rusher Quali Conley.
“I got him late in the summer (last year) so once he came for a full year now, he’s been able to change his body,” RB coach Alonzo Carter said during spring camp. “He’s all muscle now, like 212 (pounds). He’s running much better and healthy. He was very involved in the special teams space last year so now being that lead guy, he’s very mature and had a great offseason.”
The primary goal for Reescano in his first full offseason in Tucson has been becoming more of a vocal leader among Arizona’s running back room, which as he called it has been a work in progress.
“That’s not something that I’m used to, but (Carter) says all the time to lead by example,” Reescano said back in the spring. “I have to be conscious of everything I’m saying and everything I’m doing just because it comes back to everybody… I have to be able to express it verbally and physically in everything I do.”
While he wasn’t needed to be as vocal last year playing behind Conley, Reescano was able to lead by example on the field when he got his opportunity last season. That has been able to carry over into this year as he now shoulders a bigger load among the Wildcats running backs.
“He has a lot of respect with his peers and teammates,” Carter said. “He knows the offense. He is very comfortable, and spends a lot of time with Noah Fifita. They are considered our leaders on the offensive side of the ball.”
While Arizona has depth in its backfield heading into the season, it is expected to be Reescano and transfer Ismail Mahdi leading the way initially in the Wildcats backfield. That’ll come under new offensive coordinator Seth Doege who led Marshall to a top-20 rushing offense in the country. Reescano and Mahdi are expected to form a thunder and lightning type of duo under Doege in Arizona’s backfield.
