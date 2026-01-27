5 Observations in Exploring Arizona’s Big 12 Football Slate

Inside The Wildcats

The Wildcats' 2026 Big 12 football schedule is out.
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Arizona Wildcats just finished a 9-4 football season, claiming just its second winning season in the last eight years.

While everyone has been recovering from what was, and the coaching staff has been busy receruiitng and replenishing its roster, the Wildcats now know when they will play each team on their Big 12 in 2026.

Arizona's 2026 Big 12 Schedule

Sat Sep 12 at BYU

Sat. Oct 3 vs. Cincinnati

Sat Oct 10 at West Virginia

Sat Oct 17 Bye Week

Sat Oct 24 vs. Iowa State

Sat Oct 31 at Texas Tech

Sat Nov 7 vs TCU

Sat Nov 14 vs Utah

Sat Nov 21 at Kansas State

Sat Nov 28 vs Arizona State

Observations

The first thing that stands out on this schedule is the very first conference game. Arizona has to travel to Provo to face 2025 Big 12 runner-up BYU, which has finished in the top 15 two years in a row and won in double overtime in Tucson last season. It's one of the more difficult road envrionments in college football when the Cougars are this good, so Arizona will need to come prepared.

The road schedule, overall, doesn't invole a ton of long trips, but each road venue on the list is among the toughest in the conference. West Virginia is still rebuilding under Rich Rodriguez's second stint in Morgantown, but it has always been a challenging and rausocus environment for opponents. Plus, in Arizona's case, it's all the way across the coutnry.

Texas Tech is closer, but the Red Raiders are a rising juggernaut, fresh off a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance and showing no signs of slowing down. Then, Kansas State is another tough road environment for any team, especially that late in the season.

On the bright side, none of these road games come in back-to-back weeks. There's a home game against Cincinnati sandwiched between trips to BYU and West Virginia, a bye week and another home game before the trip to Lubbock, and two home games before the trip to Kansas State.

Overall, the Arizona Wildcats will face five repeat opponents (BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Arizona State) from last season's Big 12 schedule, including two of its three losses. Arizona has not played the others since 2024, a season that ended with a 4-8 record and just one win over those remaining teams (Utah).

It's a challenging schedule, but it's also filled with opportunities for Arizona to take another step forward on the football field in 2026.

