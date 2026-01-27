5 Observations in Exploring Arizona’s Big 12 Football Slate
The Arizona Wildcats just finished a 9-4 football season, claiming just its second winning season in the last eight years.
While everyone has been recovering from what was, and the coaching staff has been busy receruiitng and replenishing its roster, the Wildcats now know when they will play each team on their Big 12 in 2026.
Arizona's 2026 Big 12 Schedule
Sat Sep 12 at BYU
Sat. Oct 3 vs. Cincinnati
Sat Oct 10 at West Virginia
Sat Oct 17 Bye Week
Sat Oct 24 vs. Iowa State
Sat Oct 31 at Texas Tech
Sat Nov 7 vs TCU
Sat Nov 14 vs Utah
Sat Nov 21 at Kansas State
Sat Nov 28 vs Arizona State
Observations
The first thing that stands out on this schedule is the very first conference game. Arizona has to travel to Provo to face 2025 Big 12 runner-up BYU, which has finished in the top 15 two years in a row and won in double overtime in Tucson last season. It's one of the more difficult road envrionments in college football when the Cougars are this good, so Arizona will need to come prepared.
The road schedule, overall, doesn't invole a ton of long trips, but each road venue on the list is among the toughest in the conference. West Virginia is still rebuilding under Rich Rodriguez's second stint in Morgantown, but it has always been a challenging and rausocus environment for opponents. Plus, in Arizona's case, it's all the way across the coutnry.
Texas Tech is closer, but the Red Raiders are a rising juggernaut, fresh off a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff appearance and showing no signs of slowing down. Then, Kansas State is another tough road environment for any team, especially that late in the season.
On the bright side, none of these road games come in back-to-back weeks. There's a home game against Cincinnati sandwiched between trips to BYU and West Virginia, a bye week and another home game before the trip to Lubbock, and two home games before the trip to Kansas State.
Overall, the Arizona Wildcats will face five repeat opponents (BYU, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Kansas State, and Arizona State) from last season's Big 12 schedule, including two of its three losses. Arizona has not played the others since 2024, a season that ended with a 4-8 record and just one win over those remaining teams (Utah).
It's a challenging schedule, but it's also filled with opportunities for Arizona to take another step forward on the football field in 2026.
