Arizona Wildcats Football’s New Year’s Resolution for 2026

After finishing 9–3 overall and 6–3 in conference play, Arizona earned a spot in the Holiday Bowl and an AP Top 25 ranking, marking genuine progress under head coach Brent Brennan.

Now, the Wildcats enter the offseason with a clear goal in mind: build on their improvement and establish sustainable excellence, particularly by improving offensive consistency and fortifying depth across all phases of the game. This resolution will be crucial as Arizona looks to become not just a contender in the Big 12 but a national power.

2025 Recap:

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Brandon Phelps (18) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats’ 2025 performance revealed both stride and areas for growth. Offensively, Arizona averaged 32.6 points per game and 404.8 total yards per game and metrics that ranked the team among the more efficient units nationally. Their balanced attack with roughly 254 passing yards and 150 rushing yards per game demonstrated newfound versatility compared to recent years.

Defensively, the Wildcats were even more impressive, allowing only 18.9 points per game and making notable jumps in both scoring defense and total defense rankings compared to prior seasons. Their defense climbed into the top nationally, showing discipline and playmaking ability that few expected after previous struggles.

Still, the Wildcats showed inconsistencies at times, particularly in offensive execution on third downs (hovering around 40% conversion) and occasional lapses in offensive rhythm or depth late in games.

2026 Resolution: Consistency, Depth, and Identity

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan is doused with Powerade after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Maintain Offensive Efficiency While Reducing Variance

Arizona’s offensive gains in 2025 were real, but to truly ascend in 2026, the Wildcats must aim to clear the 40% mark in third‑down conversions and sustain drives more effectively throughout games. Improving red‑zone execution and minimizing stalled possessions will elevate scoring consistency, especially in tight Big 12 contests where every possession counts.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Expanding depth on both the offensive line and skill positions should also be a priority, ensuring the Wildcats can withstand injuries and maintain production throughout the season.

2. Continuity in Defensive Depth

Arizona’s defense became a strength in 2025, ranking among the best units by points allowed. The team’s improvement in takeaways climbing in turnover margin compared to prior years highlights a defensive identity that can anchor the Wildcats’ success.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball against Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jaren Hamilton (16) in the second half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For 2026, the resolution is to expand this identity with even more depth and adaptability. Developing younger contributors like promising freshman defensive standouts and rotating personnel more effectively will be vital against the top offenses in the Big 12.

Conclusion

The Wildcats’ 2025 season was a breakthrough, blending improved offense, elite defense, and a return to national relevance. Yet the real challenge comes next: making that success sustainable and scalable.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats senior defensive specialist Chuck Cecil against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

By prioritizing offensive consistency, depth development, and sharpening situational performance, Arizona can transform a standout season into a perennial contender in the Big 12 and beyond. That’s a New Year’s resolution worthy of a Wildcats program with championship aspirations and a fan base hungry for more.

