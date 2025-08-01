Former Arizona Star Signs With Overseas Team
The history of Arizona women’s basketball isn’t near the success that UA fans have seen with men’s basketball with their 39 NCAA Tournament appearances, 21 Sweet Sixteens, 11 Elite Eights, four FInal Fours and one National Title.
However, the success of the program all changed when then-head coach Adia Barnes managed to get things going in the right direction and eventually landed them on the biggest stage in the 2021 national title game where the Wildcats fell 54-53 against Stanford.
Not only was Barnes a massive part of turning things around, but so was forward Cate Reese, who was the first five-star recruit to come to Arizona. Reese started from the moment she stepped foot on campus and worked her way into being the second best player on the roster behind guard Aari McDonald.
While in Tucson, McDonald finished with averaging 21.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 4.2 APG while shooting 44% from the field in 93 games in her three years with the program.
In five seasons with the WIldcats, Reese played in 153 games starting in all those games as well. She logged 4,114 minutes on the court where she scored 1,951 points while collecting 961 rebounds and 142 steals while shooting 47% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc.
While playing for Arizona, Reese received All-Pac-12 honors four times where she helped the program make the NCAA Tournament three times and one NIT appearance.
The NCAA appearances ended a 16-year drought and launched one of the most successful era’s in program history.
After going undrafted in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Reese signed with the Gold Coast Rollers of the NBL1 North in Australia where she averaged 22.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG in 11 appearances.
After spending two seasons in Belgium, Reese has signed with MB Zaglebie Sosnoweic, which is a professional club in Poland that competes in the EuroCup.
Many players in both men’s and women’s basketball have made a good living playing overseas in various different countries and leagues.
In some cases, we have seen both men and women make more overseas than the contract they were offered in the NBA and WNBA. So, going to a different league makes a lot of sense for players looking to make money and continue playing the game they love.
