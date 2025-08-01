Inside The Wildcats

Former Arizona Star Signs With Overseas Team

Arizona sees former star forward sign an overseas contract to continue her basketball playing career.

Troy Hutchison

Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) celebrates with forward Cate Reese (25) after the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Alamodome. Arizona defeated UConn 69-59. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Aari McDonald (2) celebrates with forward Cate Reese (25) after the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Alamodome. Arizona defeated UConn 69-59. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The history of Arizona women’s basketball isn’t near the success that UA fans have seen with men’s basketball with their 39 NCAA Tournament appearances, 21 Sweet Sixteens, 11 Elite Eights, four FInal Fours and one National Title.

However, the success of the program all changed when then-head coach Adia Barnes managed to get things going in the right direction and eventually landed them on the biggest stage in the 2021 national title game where the Wildcats fell 54-53 against Stanford.

Not only was Barnes a massive part of turning things around, but so was forward Cate Reese, who was the first five-star recruit to come to Arizona. Reese started from the moment she stepped foot on campus and worked her way into being the second best player on the roster behind guard Aari McDonald.

While in Tucson, McDonald finished with averaging 21.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG and 4.2 APG while shooting 44% from the field in 93 games in her three years with the program.

In five seasons with the WIldcats, Reese played in 153 games starting in all those games as well. She logged 4,114 minutes on the court where she scored 1,951 points while collecting 961 rebounds and 142 steals while shooting 47% from the field and 29% from beyond the arc.

Cate Reese
Apr 2, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) and guard Bendu Yeaney (23) bump fists before the game against the Connecticut Huskies at Alamodome. Arizona defeated UConn 69-59. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While playing for Arizona, Reese received All-Pac-12 honors four times where she helped the program make the NCAA Tournament three times and one NIT appearance.

The NCAA appearances ended a 16-year drought and launched one of the most successful era’s in program history.

After going undrafted in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Reese signed with the Gold Coast Rollers of the NBL1 North in Australia where she averaged 22.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG in 11 appearances.

After spending two seasons in Belgium, Reese has signed with MB Zaglebie Sosnoweic, which is a professional club in Poland that competes in the EuroCup.

Many players in both men’s and women’s basketball have made a good living playing overseas in various different countries and leagues.

In some cases, we have seen both men and women make more overseas than the contract they were offered in the NBA and WNBA. So, going to a different league makes a lot of sense for players looking to make money and continue playing the game they love.

Please share with you your thoughts on Cate Reese signing a contract with a Poland team. To do so, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

feed

Published
Troy Hutchison
TROY HUTCHISON

Troy Hutchison grew up attending Arizona athletic events, which gave him a unique perspective and knowledge of the athletic department's rich history. He attended UA and began covering the Wildcats in 2018. As the Arizona Wildcats Beat Writer on SI, he is set to deliver wall-to-wall coverage to give fans an in-depth perspective.