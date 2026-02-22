Projecting the Men's College Basketball AP Top 25: Duke, Arizona Rise After Big Wins

The calendar is inching closer to March and the college basketball games are starting to resemble it. Carnage ruled this week in men’s college basketball, as 16 teams ranked in the Top 25 lost at least one game. One of them was No. 1 Michigan—the Wolverines were defeated by Duke—meaning for a second straight week, the poll could have a new top dog.

Given that chaos was the name of the game in men’s college basketball, Monday’s new AP Top 25 poll, besides looking a whole lot different among its returning programs, could welcome in a new team as well.

Here’s how the voters could shape Week 16's Top 25 come Monday.

Predicting AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll

1. Duke Blue Devils

Previous Ranking: 3

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 at Notre Dame, Feb. 28 vs. Virginia

What a week for Jon Scheyer’s Blue Devils. First, Duke annihilated Syracuse by 37 points on Monday. Then, the Blue Devils, despite not playing their best, outlasted the previously top-ranked Wolverines in a physical, hard-fought game that may have been a preview of what’s to come in April. Duke convincingly lands at No. 1 for the first time this season.

2. Michigan Wolverines

Previous Ranking: 1

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 vs. Minnesota, Feb. 27 at Illinois

It’s possible that the voters could choose to drop the Wolverines down two spots to No. 3, but that feels like a bit of an overreaction to the Duke loss. Michigan was down by three points with under a minute left before eventually falling to the Blue Devils. Earlier in the week, the Wolverines were leading Purdue, another top-10 team, by as many as 20 points en route to a convincing win. Point being, Michigan is still deserving enough to be ranked No. 2.

3. Arizona Wildcats

Previous Ranking: 4

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 at Baylor, Feb. 28 vs. Kansas

It’s difficult to not be impressed with what the Wildcats achieved this week. On Tuesday, the program announced that do-it-all freshman forward Koa Peat, the team’s second-leading scorer, would miss both games against ranked opponents in BYU and Houston. Riding back-to-back 20-point games from guard Anthony Dell’Orso, the Wildcats defeated BYU at home, then beat Houston at its own game in a defensive battle between two Final Four hopefuls. Arizona has a case to be ranked No. 2, but they’ve done enough to rise at least one spot in this week’s poll.

4. Iowa State Cyclones

Previous Ranking: 6

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 at Utah, Feb. 28 vs. Texas Tech

The Cyclones entered the week like a lion and came out like a lamb. Thanks to an impressively-balanced offense and some clutch heroics from Nate Heise, Iowa State stunned Houston at home. That’s the good part. The bad? Iowa State had no answer for BYU freshman star AJ Dybantsa in its follow-up to that stellar performance, a 10-point loss in which the Cyclones were outworked and outhustled by the Cougars on Saturday. The Cyclones’ head-to-head win over Houston will likely prevent a fall down the rankings.

5. Houston Cougars

Previous Ranking: 2

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 23 at Kansas, Feb. 28 vs. Colorado

It was a rough week for the Cougars. After soaring to No. 2 this past week, Houston stumbled twice, first on the road in a narrow loss to Iowa State then once again at home against a Wildcats team that was without its second-leading scorer in Peat. It’s the first time this season that Houston has lost back-to-back games, so while the Cougars will fall, don’t expect the voters to come down too hard on the program.

6. Florida Gators

Previous Ranking: 12

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 25 at Texas, Feb. 28 vs. Arkansas

After losing four times in the season’s first two months, Florida has dropped just two games since the start of January. Perhaps most impressive is how the Gators are winning. They’ve won their last seven games—each of them conference contests—by an average of 21.5 points. In a week when many within the Top 25 lost a game, the Gators are a big riser.

7. UConn Huskies

Previous Ranking: 5

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 25 vs. St. John’s, Feb. 28 vs. Seton Hall

UConn entered the week with just two losses, both of which came against ranked opponents. That’s what made Wednesday’s loss to unranked Creighton, in which the Huskies’ normally-stout defense had no answers for the Blue Jays inside or outside the three-point line, so confounding. UConn saved face with a win over Villanova, but they’re destined to slide in this week’s poll.

8. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Previous Ranking: 11

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 25 vs. Portland, Feb. 28 at Saint Mary’s

Gonzaga continued its dominance of the WCC (15–1 in the conference this year) with a convincing 80–59 win over San Francisco and then a 71–62 victory over Pacific. The Bulldogs boast the fourth-best point differential in the country and have won 20 of their last 22 games played. In a week where consistency was hard to come by, Gonzaga will be rewarded by the voters with a rise up the poll.

9. Purdue Boilermakers

Previous Ranking: 7

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 26 vs. Michigan State, March 1 at Ohio State

The Boilermakers were carved up by Michigan at home in a game in which they didn’t look as if they belonged on the same floor as the nation’s then-top ranked team. But Purdue rebounded in a big way with an impressive, 29-point intraconference win over a solid Indiana team. As such, the Boilermakers shouldn’t fall too far in the poll, and next week offers a quick chance to make up ground with a date vs. Michigan State.

10. Virginia Cavaliers

Previous Ranking: 14

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 vs. NC State, Feb. 28 at Duke

With North Carolina’s expected slide down the rankings, Virginia officially cemented itself as the ACC’s second-best team behind Duke by routing Georgia Tech and surviving a scare against a sneaky-good Miami team. Potentially entrenched inside the Top-10, a Feb. 28 showdown against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium looms.

11. Michigan State Spartans

Previous Ranking: 15

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 26 at Purdue, March 1 at Indiana

12. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Previous Ranking: 9

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 25 vs. Maryland, Feb. 28 at USC

13. Kansas Jayhawks

Previous Ranking: 8

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 23 vs. Houston, Feb. 28 at Arizona

14. Illinois Fighting Illini

Previous Ranking: 10

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 27 vs. Michigan

15. St. John’s Red Storm

Previous Ranking: 17

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 25 at UConn, Feb. 28 vs. Villanova

16. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Previous Ranking: 13

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 vs. Cincinnati, Feb. 28 at Iowa State

17. BYU Cougars

Previous Ranking: 23

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 vs. UCF, Feb. 28 at West Virginia

18. Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous Ranking: 25

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 25 vs. Mississippi State, Feb. 28 at Tennessee

19. Miami (Ohio) RedHawks

Previous Ranking: 22

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 at Eastern Michigan, Feb. 27 at Western Michigan

20. Saint Louis Billikens

Previous Ranking: 18

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 at Dayton, Feb. 28 vs. Duquesne

21. Arkansas Razorbacks

Previous Ranking: 20

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 25 vs. Texas A&M, Feb. 28 at Florida

22. Vanderbilt Commodores

Previous Ranking: 19

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 25 vs. Georgia, Feb. 28 at Kentucky

23. North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous Ranking: 16

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 23 vs. Louisville, Feb. 28 vs. Virginia Tech

24. Louisville Cardinals

Previous Ranking: 21

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 23 at North Carolina, Feb. 28 at Clemson

25. Tennessee Volunteers

Previous Ranking: NR

Upcoming Schedule: Feb. 24 at Missouri, Feb. 28 vs. Alabama

