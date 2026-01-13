Arizona Adds Bigtime Offensive Lineman in Portal

After a good season for the Arizona Wildcats in 2025, they are looking to get better for the 2026 college football season. Yes, they did have a winning record, but they know that they could take this program to bigger and better heights. The Wildcats did not end their season the way they wanted to, with a loss in their bowl game, but they are going to take that into the offseason and learn from the things that did not go right in that game and in others this past season.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan has done a great job taking over this team and being the leader that the Wildcats needed. The Wildcats did a great job this past season getting on top of things and making sure they improve. That is what Brennan made sure was the key for his team and his coaching staff. Brennan has a lot of experience in College Football and knows what it takes to get a team better. He did that in 2025, and now he wants the goals to be bigger and better next season.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wildcats Add to their offensive line

One way that the Wildcats are going to get better is through the transfer portal. That is where teams get the players they believe will come into their program and help them win the following year. Those players are looking for opportunities that their other schools did not give them. And with the Wildcats, it is always about competing to be the best you can. And that means bringing it every day and not backing down.

One player that the Wildcats have now gotten in the transfer portal comes from the offensive line group. Arizona is looking to beef up its offensive line and do a better job of protecting the quarterback next season. That player is Nate Hale . Hale played at San Jose State last season.

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans offensive lineman Nate Hale (72) runs out onto the field with his teammates before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

"Nate does everything you say," San Jose State offensive line coach Josh Estes said. "He's very coachable. He works on his craft a lot. He's a smart football player, a tough football player. He's just a joy to have in the room. You can really get after him and coach him hard - and he responds. He's not a guy who shuts down to hard coaching. So I'm really happy to have him."

"We had Nate repping at right all last year. We didn't know if he was a guard or a tackle. He worked on his body, lowered the body fat and had a really good offseason. He seems like from fall to spring, spring to now, he's making little jumps and improving his game each time. It's been real good to see."

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

