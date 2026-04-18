Arizona Adds Key Backcourt Pieces, Uses Own Method
When the Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team added JJ Mandaquit and Derek Dixon, the reaction felt kind of quiet. No huge buzz. But that’s exactly why I think this move matters more than people realize.
This wasn’t about getting the most popular names. It was about building something that actually fits.
Stop Trying To Replace Jaden Bradley
A lot of fans wanted Arizona to find the “next” Jaden Bradley, someone who could attack the rim all game and play fast. But trying to copy a player like that usually backfires. You end up forcing a role instead of improving the team.
Derek Dixon is the complete opposite kind of guard, and that’s a good thing. He can really shoot, and not just in theory. Shooting around 40% from three as a freshman shows real confidence and consistency. He doesn’t force shots, and he plays under control, especially late in games. That kind of calm decision-making is something Arizona didn’t always have.
This Is Still Tommy Lloyd’s Team
Under Tommy Lloyd, Arizona has made it clear what kind of basketball they want to play. It’s big, physical, and built around the frontcourt. That’s not changing just because the roster looks a little different.
So instead of forcing a guard to dominate the ball, they brought in players who can support that system. JJ Mandaquit fits that perfectly. He’s not flashy, but he plays smart. He controls the pace, protects the ball, and understands how to run an offense without overdoing it. That’s the kind of guard you want when your team is built around size and inside scoring.
Why This Actually Works Better
What stands out to me is how different Dixon and Mandaquit are, but how well they still fit together. Dixon brings shooting and spacing, while Mandaquit brings control and playmaking. Neither one needs to dominate the ball, which is huge when you’re adding a talent like Caleb Holt.
Instead of building around one guard, Arizona is building a system where everyone plays a role. The guards don’t have to carry the team. They just have to make the right plays and keep things flowing. That’s a much smarter approach than relying on one guy to do everything.
These moves probably won’t win any offseason headlines, and that’s fine. Not every good decision looks exciting at first.
Arizona didn’t chase hype. They didn’t overspend. They added players who make sense. And honestly, that might be the biggest win of all.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.