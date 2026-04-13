Wildcats Strike Out on Top Transfer Portal Target

As the transfer portal has officially been open for a week in college basketball, many players have already chosen their teams for next season. There are still some very good players left in the portal. The Wildcats have remained patient, as they have not signed anyone so far.

Tommy Lloyd’s roster next season will look a lot different, as the entire starting lineup from this past season may enter the NBA Draft, Jaden Bradley has already declared. The Wildcats definitely still have time to get some good players in the portal, but time is ticking.

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Wildcats Strike Out on Jackson Shelstad

After Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad scheduled an official transfer to Tucson last week, things were looking promising. At the same time he scheduled with the Wildcats, he also scheduled a visit to Louisville as well. As the week went on, it seemed less and less likely that Shelstad becoming a Wildcat would become reality.

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Shelstad officially turned down the Wildcats when he committed to play with Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals yesterday. Now that Shelstad is off the table, the Wildcats will have to look elsewhere.

Derek Dixon is a Realistic Option

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The most realistic option could be Derek Dixon, a guard from North Carolina. Dixon was rumored to be seen taking a visit with Lloyd over the weekend.

Dixon averaged 6.5 points and 2.7 assists with the Tar Heels last season. He played 22 minutes a game and was promoted to starting point guard halfway through the season. His stats do not jump out at you, but Dixon was a solid player last season.

Coach Lloyd has been named Naismith Coach of the Year 👏



He becomes the first Arizona coach to win the award. pic.twitter.com/SkRDqL1x3Y — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaMBB) April 5, 2026

Dixon was a freshman going into the season, so ups and downs were expected. He really came on as the season went on. Dixon showed 3-point capability and skills to be a true point guard.

The Tar Heels struggled at the guard position all season, but Dixon helped them turn the corner with his play down the stretch. As he will be entering his sophomore season, Dixon would have three years of eligibility left.

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Bradley took a very similar path if Dixon chooses to go that route. Bradley went to Alabama in his freshman season, then transferred to Arizona. He went on to have a great collegiate career, winning Big 12 Player of the Year, and is now entering the NBA Draft.

Dixon could be next up in the superior guard lineage that Lloyd has produced during his time as the Wildcats head coach. This would also not be the first time Dixon and the Wildcats have had talks, as they were in Dixon’s final six teams coming out of high school, before he ultimately committed to the Tar Heels.