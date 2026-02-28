Wildcats' Bradley Named To Prestigious Defensive Team

Arizona guard Jaden Bradley has made a knack for himself as a pesky two-way guard, and now he’s earning recognition to potentially earn some of the most prestigious defensive awards.

Bradley was named to the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Late-Season Team. Bradley has taken a sizable leap on offense this season, averaging 13.9 points and 4.7 assists per game, but has also made his presence known on defense, averaging a team-high 1.6 steals per game.

Bradley’s versatility

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) scores a three-point basket against the Baylor Bears during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Bradley’s frame and long wingspan allows him to guard multiple positions on the floor, and his quickness and agility on the perimeter allows him to stay in front of some of the best guards the Big 12 has to offer.

He’s accumulated multiple steals in a game 16 times this season, with his season-high being four steals in a 107-71 win over Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 22. His quick hands and good timing instincts have helped him create many turnovers, as he’s come away with 46 steals so far on the season, Bradley has also blocked one shot this season, which also came against Bethune-Cookman in December.

Bradley’s defensive abilities have helped push Arizona to the 3rd-best defensive rating on KenPom in the country, and the best defensive rating in the Big 12. He has been at the forefront of Arizona's rugged, physical playstyle on both ends of the floor, and has helped establish the team’s identity.

His defense has also helped take a significant load off of the team’s top scoring options such as Brayden Burries, and Koa Peat. While Motiejus Krivas, and Tobe Awaka have been anchoring the paint, Bradley, and Ivan Kharchenkov have been giving other teams fits on the perimeter all season.

Feb 21, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) dribbles against Houston Cougars guard Milos Uzan (7) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Several other prominent Big 12 players ended up on the list. Houston’s Joseph Tugler, Iowa State’s Tamin Lipsey, and Kansas’ Flory Bidunga all found themselves on the list alongside Bradley. The Arizona guard is one of five guards to make the list of 15 players.

Wildcats’ remaining schedule

The Wildcats are going to need Bradley to continue his defensive prominence over the final three games of the regular season. They’ll see #14 Kansas, #4 Iowa State, and Colorado to end the season. Arizona has certainly done enough to earn a 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but adding a couple of extra notable wins to their resume could go a long way by the time Selection Sunday rolls around.

