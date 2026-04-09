Wildcats Announce Date for Annual Spring Showcase
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Arizona Wildcats fans will get a look at their revamped team later this month, with the team announcing April 25th as the day that fans can come and watch practice free of charge.
While the team won’t be playing in any games or scrimmages this spring, fans will get a look at the team as they take part in an hour and 15-minute-long practice session, along with a kids' training camp, and other events throughout the evening.
Fans will get the chance to see Brent Brennan’s team in action for the first time since making an appearance in the Holiday Bowl following a nine-win season in 2025. They would go on to lose to SMU in the Holiday Bowl, but it was still a very successful season in the second season of Brennan’s tenure.
Arizona’s Football Program on the Come-Up
It is quite a good time for Arizona athletics in general. The men’s basketball team just rounded out its first trip to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001, and the football program appears to be headed in a very solid direction under Brennan’s watch. They’ll look to keep the fans hooked as they head towards the end of the spring season.
Many new faces will be unveiled to fans this spring. 24 incoming transfers are making their way to Tucson, making up for the loss of 20 outgoing transfers, and several key members from last season are departing for the NFL Draft or exercising all of their eligibility.
Arizona’s Returners
While the new faces will certainly get a lot of attention, some familiar ones will also take part this spring. Perhaps no returner is more notable than quarterback Noah Fifita. Returning for his fifth season with the program, Fifita has thrown for 9,183 yards and 73 touchdowns during his tenure, including three seasons as the starter.
This past season, he threw for 3,228 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Fifita likely would’ve gotten good looks in the transfer portal if he opted to go that route, but he has chosen to finish his collegiate career in Tucson.
With Fifita back in town under the same system that he has played in each of the last two seasons, the Wildcats have a solid chance of contending for the Big 12 title and even getting a spot in the College Football Playoff, which would be a monumental step forward for the program going forward.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.