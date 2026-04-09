Wildcats Announce Date for Annual Spring Showcase

Arizona Wildcats fans will get a look at their revamped team later this month, with the team announcing April 25th as the day that fans can come and watch practice free of charge.

While the team won’t be playing in any games or scrimmages this spring, fans will get a look at the team as they take part in an hour and 15-minute-long practice session, along with a kids' training camp, and other events throughout the evening.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan (left) and SMU Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee shake hands after the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fans will get the chance to see Brent Brennan’s team in action for the first time since making an appearance in the Holiday Bowl following a nine-win season in 2025. They would go on to lose to SMU in the Holiday Bowl, but it was still a very successful season in the second season of Brennan’s tenure.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan reacts during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Football Program on the Come-Up

It is quite a good time for Arizona athletics in general. The men’s basketball team just rounded out its first trip to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001, and the football program appears to be headed in a very solid direction under Brennan’s watch. They’ll look to keep the fans hooked as they head towards the end of the spring season.

Many new faces will be unveiled to fans this spring. 24 incoming transfers are making their way to Tucson, making up for the loss of 20 outgoing transfers, and several key members from last season are departing for the NFL Draft or exercising all of their eligibility.

Arizona’s Returners

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the new faces will certainly get a lot of attention, some familiar ones will also take part this spring. Perhaps no returner is more notable than quarterback Noah Fifita. Returning for his fifth season with the program, Fifita has thrown for 9,183 yards and 73 touchdowns during his tenure, including three seasons as the starter.

This past season, he threw for 3,228 yards, 29 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. Fifita likely would’ve gotten good looks in the transfer portal if he opted to go that route, but he has chosen to finish his collegiate career in Tucson.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images