Arizona’s Brett Arce Evaluates Revamped Secondary
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The Arizona Wildcats are going into this upcoming season with plenty of continuity, but there are some changes that have been made to the team’s secondary.
The Wildcats are toting a revamped defensive secondary in the early part of spring camp. This offseason, two defensive backs (Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Gianni Edwards), and three safeties (Devin Dunn, Jack Luttrell, and J’Shawn Frausto-Ramos) transferred out of the program. They also lost several key members of the secondary to graduation, leaving a few holes that head coach Brent Brennan and his staff needed to fill.
Arizona’s Additions
They’ve done just that, bringing in three new safeties (Cam Chapa, Lee Molette, and Malcolm Hartzog) and four defensive backs (Zuri Watson, Daylen Austin, Tyrese Boss, and Dwight Bootle) to Tucson as part of a reshaped secondary.
While most of the offseason has been focused on the amount of retention the team has had, specifically with star quarterback Noah Fifita returning, the new additions are sure to have a lasting impact on an Arizona team that is looking to compete for a Big 12 title after going 9-4 in 2025 and reaching the Holiday Bowl in a surprise breakout campaign.
Safeties coach Brett Arce talked about that revamped secondary during the early portion of spring practice earlier this week.
Arce’s Thoughts
”Super proud of the progress,” Arce said. “Those are big shoes to fill, a lot of production, but these guys are doing a great job. I feel like we have a lot of depth in there right now. It’s a heck of a competition. They’re really pushing each other to take that next step, do the things we want to do the way I teach it, and they’re doing a really great job of doing that.”
”I’m excited,” he added. “One day, one guy flashes, the next day another guy flashes. That’s what you want. So, just kind of building from that momentum. And the cool thing is, those guys really set the foundation for this place, and now, building from that. Just taking that momentum, and those guys see the success that [they] had, and really are buying into the culture and everything we do here.”
Those new members of the Wildcats’ secondary will look to continue impressing the coaching staff throughout the spring as they look to shut down opposing defenses in the 2026 season later this fall, as they follow in the footsteps of those who came before them.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.