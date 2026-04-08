Arizona’s Brett Arce Evaluates Revamped Secondary

The Arizona Wildcats are going into this upcoming season with plenty of continuity, but there are some changes that have been made to the team’s secondary.

The Wildcats are toting a revamped defensive secondary in the early part of spring camp. This offseason, two defensive backs (Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Gianni Edwards), and three safeties (Devin Dunn, Jack Luttrell, and J’Shawn Frausto-Ramos) transferred out of the program. They also lost several key members of the secondary to graduation, leaving a few holes that head coach Brent Brennan and his staff needed to fill.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan reacts against the SMU Mustangs in the first half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona’s Additions

They’ve done just that, bringing in three new safeties (Cam Chapa, Lee Molette, and Malcolm Hartzog) and four defensive backs (Zuri Watson, Daylen Austin, Tyrese Boss, and Dwight Bootle) to Tucson as part of a reshaped secondary.

While most of the offseason has been focused on the amount of retention the team has had, specifically with star quarterback Noah Fifita returning, the new additions are sure to have a lasting impact on an Arizona team that is looking to compete for a Big 12 title after going 9-4 in 2025 and reaching the Holiday Bowl in a surprise breakout campaign.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats safeties coach Brett Arce against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Safeties coach Brett Arce talked about that revamped secondary during the early portion of spring practice earlier this week.

Jan 2, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) is tackled by SMU Mustangs safety Tyren Polley (10) in the second half during the Holiday Bowl at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arce’s Thoughts

”Super proud of the progress,” Arce said. “Those are big shoes to fill, a lot of production, but these guys are doing a great job. I feel like we have a lot of depth in there right now. It’s a heck of a competition. They’re really pushing each other to take that next step, do the things we want to do the way I teach it, and they’re doing a really great job of doing that.”

”I’m excited,” he added. “One day, one guy flashes, the next day another guy flashes. That’s what you want. So, just kind of building from that momentum. And the cool thing is, those guys really set the foundation for this place, and now, building from that. Just taking that momentum, and those guys see the success that [they] had, and really are buying into the culture and everything we do here.”

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images