Biggest Highlights From Arizona's Pro Day

College football teams across the country have been hosting their annual Pro Days over the last few weeks in preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh later this month. It's a great opportunity for all the departing players from each university, and occasionally a few neighboring schools, to showcase their skills for pro scouts, especially if they weren't invited to the NFL Combine.

Arizona held its Pro Day on March 25, featuring about 20 players looking to impress the teams, scouts, general managers, and other decision-makers who attended. Here are some of the highlights from the workout.

Impressive 40-Yard Dashes



have a day 1⃣5⃣ pic.twitter.com/CB6iPmTTa9 — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) March 26, 2026

It's often said speed kills, and that was true for a couple of Arizona Wildcats during the Pro Day. Wide receiver Luke Wysong and defensive lineman Malachi Bailey, both of whom were not invited to the NFL Combine, each wowed those in attendance with their 40-yard dash times, running it in 4.32 seconds and 4.73 seconds, respectively.

Wysong's time would have been the fifth-fastest in Indianapolis. That kind of speed is pretty rare, even as better athletes are produced these days, and it certainly has a place in the NFL. But Wysong was seldom used during his one year at Arizona, catching just 24 passes for 278 yards, so his potential is relatively unknown, especially with just one great season on his resume.

"Great. I felt like I was rolling."



Arizona DL Malachi Bailey was happy with his 4.73 unofficial forty-yard dash at 285 pounds. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/rAcMqHay8a — Coein Kinney (@CoeinKinney) March 26, 2026

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-2, 278-pound Bailey moved as few big men do. His 4.73-second run would've been middle of the pack (13th) at the NFL Combine , but it's still an impressive time for a player who will likely go undrafted because of his lack of production last season. Still, it's up there with guys like TJ Parker and R Mason Thomas, who figure to come off the board early in the Draft, and that could give Bailey a boost heading into the event.

The duo was not the only speedsters on the field that day. Overall, seven Wildcats ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds.

Strong Lineman



PUT ON FOR THE 520 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/e20gSplL4q — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) March 26, 2026

Another highlight was the bench pressing performance of offensive tackle Ty Buchanan . He led the Wildcats with 28 reps at 225 lbs, which would have ranked among the best at the NFL Combine, with only six offensive linemen posting more. Just about all of those players are expected to be taken in the first couple of rounds.

Strength will be a huge component at the next level for Buchanan as teams toy with the idea of moving him inside to guard. That would force him to play against bigger players in tighter spaces, where his power would suit him well.