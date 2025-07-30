Former Arizona Pitcher Making Name for Himself in Pirates Organization
Former Arizona pitcher Randy Labaut continues to attempt to work his way up to make his MLB debut as he currently sits in Triple-A in the Pirates organization.
College Career
As a freshman, Labaut posted a 4.55 ERA across 31 2/3 innings with 18 appearances and five starts. He earned his first win in a quality start against USC where he threw six innings of one-run ball. Labaut added 1 1/3 perfect innings against Sam Houston State in the NCAA Tournament.
An injury limited his sophomore season as Labaut missed over two months due to a leg injury he suffered in the middle of the year. He made eight total appearances with five starts, posting a stellar 1.60 ERA across 33 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts to just four walks. Labaut posted two of his better individual starts at Arizona, allowing one run over seven innings against Arkansas and working eight innings of two-run ball against Michigan State.
Labaut closed his collegiate career in Tucson with 13 starts across 15 appearances, posting a 5.19 ERA across 85 innings pitched which led the team. He also led the Wildcats with 47 strikeouts. He posted six quality starts across his final eight outings of the season to finish the year strong.
Professional Career
Later that summer, Labaut went on to be selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 35th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft. He went on to make the transition towards being a reliever.
He impressed in rookie ball in that first year with a 1.74 ERA across 31 innings pitched over 11 appearances. Labaut was later promoted to Single-A Lynchburg in 2021 where he posted a 3.09 ERA across 22 appearances with three starts.
Labaut remained in the Cleveland organization the following season, getting promoted twice to High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron. He combined to post 3.33 ERA that year across 38 appearances with two saves and 89 strikeouts, holding opposing hitters to a lackluster .163 batting average at the plate.
The left-hander worked his way up to Triple-A Columbus in the now Guardians organization last season for the full year, posting a 4.57 ERA across 36 appearances with four holds.
This past December, Labaut had his contract purchased by the Pirates in the Rule 5 Draft. He began in High-A for one appearance before he was promoted back to Triple-A in the Pirates organization. After dealing with some injuries this season, Labaut was activated from the Development List back on July 11. Across four appearances overall in July, Labaut has posted a 1.42 ERA across 6 1/3 innings pitched.
He remains on the cusp of potentially reaching the majors for the first time with the Pirates. He could be a name to monitor when the MLB rosters expand in September.
