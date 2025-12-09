Dodgers Sign Edwin Díaz in Bid to Shore Up Bullpen
For the Los Angeles Dodgers, weaknesses do not stay weakness for very long.
The Dodgers are signing pitcher Edwin Díaz away from the Mets in an apparent bid to boost their bullpen, according to a Tuesday morning report from Will Sammon of The Athletic. The deal is, per Ken Rosenthal, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Sammon, reportedly a three-year pact that will pay Diaz $69 million.
Díaz, 31, has spent six seasons with New York (excluding a 2023 lost to injury). Over the course of his tenure, he saved 144 games for the Mets—third in team history—after saving 109 in three years for the Mariners.
He was particularly effective in 2022, when he finished ninth in the National League Cy Young voting and 16th in the NL MVP voting (additionally, he helped turn his entrance music into a minor electronic hit). He also made the NL All-Star team in 2025.
Los Angeles' relievers lost 33 games last year—four above the league average—but the Dodgers won their second straight World Series title anyway.