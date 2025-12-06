Inside a Historic Night for Arizona Wildcats Volleyball

Arizona volleyball beat the 7 overall seeded South Dakota State Jackrabbits in a surprising fashion in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, winning the match in four sets. The final result marked a major milestone: it’s Arizona’s first NCAA Tournament match win since 2016.

Arizona Wildcats huddled together before playing Alabama State on August 29. | Sarah Rosewater/Arizona Athletics

The Wildcats dominated at the net, posting an 18-block performance compared to South Dakota State’s 12. This was a major and clear edge in front-court presence and defensive pressure at the net that changed the trajectory of the match.

Offensively, the team delivered a well-balanced attack. Key contributors included senior outside-hitter Jordan Wilson, who led with 24 kills, and Carlie Cisneros, who also posted a double-double. Setter Avery Scoggins orchestrated the offense and delivered a double-double as well with 58 assists and 12 digs, according to arizonawildcats.com.

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball outside hitter Jordan Wilson (5) hits the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Defensively and in the back row, libero Brenna Ginder and defensive specialist Haven Wray anchored serve-receive and floor defense, helping Arizona weather any push from the Jackrabbits. Push back was what the Wildcats needed to gain an advantage.

Contributions from bench/role players, including reserves such as Sydnie Vanek and Britt Carlson provided depth and steadiness, ensuring that Arizona maintained its level throughout the four sets rather than relying solely on a couple of stars.

Nov 28, 2014; Tucson, AZ, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils sticker over the logo of the Arizona Wildcats during the 88th annual territorial cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

All told, blocking presence, balanced offense, depth, and consistent defense helped the Wildcats overcome the challenge and advance. A first round victory that will move them on to play the 2 seeded Stanford.

This victory is significant for several reasons:

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball players celebrate a point at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Breaking a long drought:

The win represents Arizona’s first NCAA Tournament victory in nearly a decade (since 2016). That kind of breakthrough can reinvigorate the program, especially for upper-class players and newcomers alike.

Validation of program growth under current coaching:

Arizona Wildcats women's volleyball defensive specialist Haven Wray (8) watches the ball at Mullett Arena in Tempe on Sept. 21, 2023. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s the first NCAA-tournament win under head coach Charita Stubbs and a sign that the team’s development, recruiting, and culture-building are starting to produce results. A team that had been rebuilding to get a win like this is a huge milestone for the program as well as the coach.

Showing of team balance and depth not a one-player show:

With strong contributions from Wilson, Cisneros, Scoggins, plus support from Ginder, Wray, and bench players, it’s clear the squad isn’t just riding one star. That spread of production indicates resilience, which is important for tournament play where matchups and momentum swings matter.

Dec 17, 2016; Columbus, OH, USA; Stanford Cardinal head coach John Dunning setter Jenna Gray (1) and middle blocker Inky Ajanaku (12) celebrate after receiving the NCAA women's volleyball trophy after defeating the Texas Longhorns during the championship match at Nationwide Arena. Stanford won the match 3-1. Mandatory Credit: Greg Bartram-Imagn Images | Greg Bartram-Imagn Images

Everything that had to be done to pull off the first-round upset seemed to have come together. The Wildcats now hope to bring that momentum into tomorrow's match and keep their season alive. The last time Arizona one an NCAA tournament game was in 2016, that same year Stanford won the title and looks to try to get back there once again.

