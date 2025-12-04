Dodgers World Series Hero Miguel Rojas to Return for Final MLB Season
In Game 7 of the 2025 World Series, Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas joined baseball’s history books. Now, it appears he will take a victory lap in 2026.
Rojas is signing a one-year contract worth $5.5 million to play his final season with Los Angeles, according to Wednesday afternoon reports from Daniel Álvarez-Montes of El Extrabase and Alden González of ESPN. Per Álvarez-Montes and González, Rojas will move into the Dodgers’ front office after the season.
The Los Teques, Venezuela native has played 12 Major League Baseball seasons—eight with the Marlins and four with Los Angeles. He has a .260/.314/.362 lifetime slashline with 57 home runs and 363 RBIs.
None of his home runs were bigger than the one he hit on Nov. 1 of this year—with one out in the top of the ninth of Game 7 of the World Series and the Dodgers trailing the Blue Jays 4–3, Rojas launched a solo shot to left field to tie the game. Los Angeles went on to win the game in 11 innings.
The Dodgers are scheduled to raise their banner on March 26 against the Diamondbacks.