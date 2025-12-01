Top Performers For Arizona Volleyball On Season
Arizona volleyball finished the regular season 16-12 overall with a 10-8 record in conference play in the Big 12. They did not quite match the 24 overall wins they had last season, but did pick up one more win in conference play.
The Wildcats opened the season with six straight wins and closed the regular season winning five of their last eight matches.
Arizona closed the regular season with two straight wins over Cincinnati and West Virginia. In those two matches, Arizona won six sets and lost just one.
Overall on the year, Arizona lost no more than one set in 14 of its 16 matches wins.
Here's a look at a few of the top players during the season.
Sophomore Carlie Cisneros
After a historic first season last year where she finished the year sixth in program history for a freshman with 307 kills, Carlie Cisneros followed that up with another strong season as she recorded 317 kills this year.
Appearing in all 28 matches played by the Wildcats, Cisneros logged 3.05 kills per set with 358 total points.
Senior Jordan Wilson
For the second straight season, Jordan Wilson led the Wildcats in kills.
Wilson recorded 446 kills last year and followed it up with 458 kills this season. She logged 4.58 kills per set as she appeared in 27 of the 28 matches played by the Wildcats with 504 total points on the season.
Wilson posted one of the more dominant overall careers at Arizona during her three years in Tucson after transferring from USC.
Sophomore Adrianna Bridges
After seeing limited playing time as a freshman last year, Adrianna Bridges stepped into a much bigger role this season for the Wildcats.
Bridges totaled 211 points on the season with 147 kills across appearances over all 28 matches. She notched 1.50 kills per set.
Arizona awaits its fate in the postseason on Sunday. The selection show will begin at 4 p.m. MST on Sunday.
Last year, the Wildcats did not make the NCAA Tournament but they did win the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) last season for the program's first ever championship. Arizona defeated Bowling Green in five sets in the championship.
