Cameron Holmes Sets Arizona Wildcats Basketball Official Visit
The Arizona Wildcats have taken control of their 2026 recruiting class in a plethora of different sports. This includes the football scene, where they have landed many targets in their class. They have landed guys like Oscar Rios and Keytrin Harris who make an impact in their own direct way.
They have been doing their own thing in the college scene, as they have hopes of bringing the best of the best to Arizona on the football field, but the same goes for basketball. They just wrapped up what was an electric 2025 recruiting class of basketball recruits that will make an early impact and multiple of them have the chance to go to the NBA after one season.
The Wildcats have yet to land a commit in the 2026 recruiting class, but they will likely land one soon, as official visit season ramps up. They have many players on their board that they want to get an official visit with, as one of the better players that they are targeting in the class is Cameron Holmes. Holmes is a major prospect in the 2026 recruiting class.
He has been recruited by many schools, and has finally set up his six official visits. Those official visits include a trip to Arizona with the Wildcats, which is major news for the Wildcats.
The full list of schools that are getting an official visit is below.
• Illinois on September 12th
• North Carolina on September 19th
• Oklahoma on October 3rd
• Texas on October 13th
• Gonzaga on November 11th
• Arizona on December 5th
The main thing that fans should notice is the difference that they have when it comes to gaps. The Wildcats have to wait an extended time before his official visit, which they are going to have to hope he doesn't commit. If he doesn't and holds out, the Wildcats will be in an amazing spot to land his commitment.
This is because the team to get the final visit is typically at an advantage, because these high school star like to ride the high of a visit, especially when teams pull out the red carper, which will be the exact case here, as he is rated as one of the highest ranked players in the nation by 247Sports, who has him as the 24th best player in the nation.
